Novacyt

NOVACYT

(ALNOV)
  Rapport
SynthèseToute l'actualité 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

Novacyt : Participations dans la société

02/12/2020 | 15:51
Paris, France et Camberley, Royaume-Uni - 2 décembre 2020 - Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH : ALNOV ; AIM : NCYT), spécialiste mondial du diagnostic clinique, annonce avoir été informée, le 1 décembre 2020 que, au 30 novembre 2020, la participation de BlackRock Inc. dans Novacyt sur la base du capital et des droits de vote est de 3,54 % (2 500 373 actions).

Données financières
CA 2020 296 M 357 M -
Résultat net 2020 180 M 217 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 6,85 M 8,25 M -
PER 2020 3,34x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 602 M 725 M -
VE / CA 2020 2,01x
VE / CA 2021 1,78x
Nbr Employés 110
Flottant 99,3%
Graphique NOVACYT
Durée : Période :
Novacyt : Graphique analyse technique Novacyt | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique NOVACYT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 14,14 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 8,52 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 71,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 66,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 60,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Graham David Mullis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Christopher Wakefield Chairman
Lisa Henriet Director-Group Operations
Anthony Dyer CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Jean-Pierre Crinelli Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NOVACYT4,941.42%725
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-5.94%76 616
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS5.18%59 887
MODERNA, INC.620.91%55 799
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS36.91%54 257
LONZA GROUP AG56.57%45 596
