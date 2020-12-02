Novacyt : Participations dans la société

Paris, France et Camberley, Royaume-Uni - 2 décembre 2020 - Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH : ALNOV ; AIM : NCYT), spécialiste mondial du diagnostic clinique, annonce avoir été informée, le 1 décembre 2020 que, au 30 novembre 2020, la participation de BlackRock Inc. dans Novacyt sur la base du capital et des droits de vote est de 3,54 % (2 500 373 actions).
http://novacyt.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Novacyt-BlackRock-participations-dans-la-societe-02.12.2020.pdf
