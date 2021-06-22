Novacyt : 2020 Annual Accounts Novacyt SA

NOVACYT
!"
|
#$%&''
|
|
()$$&*%$+,
|
|
#$%&%&'
|
Opinion
|
|
!"
|
|
(
|
)
|
)
|
*
|
)"(
|
.()',-#&*()&+*/$%&% !""#'
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fondementdel'opinion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
!
|
|
#"
|
$%$%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Justificationdesappréciations
|
|
!&'()*+",
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
!
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
&
|
|
|
!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
.
|
|
|
|
!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
&
|
|
|
|
|
!
|
|
|
|
|
!
|
|
|
|
/$0+,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/$0+1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
#
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
)2)232. *+* . 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vérificationsspécifiques
!!"# $$%&'!#$$((#$$() Responsabilitésdeladirectionetdespersonnesconstituantlegouvernementd'entrepriserelativesauxcomptes
annuels
!!#"
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Responsabilitésducommissaireauxcomptesrelativesàl'auditdescomptesannuels
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
'!•"#$%&%)*(
|
Disclaimer
Novacyt SA published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 09:02:03 UTC.