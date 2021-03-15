Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Growth Paris  >  Novacyt    ALNOV   FR0010397232

NOVACYT

(ALNOV)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Growth Paris - 15/03 13:35:29
8.04 EUR   +3.21%
12:23NOVACYT  : Participations dans la société
PU
12/03NOVACYT  : BlackRock allège ses parts
CF
12/03NOVACYT  : Participations dans la société
PU
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Novacyt : Participations dans la société

15/03/2021 | 12:23
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paris, France et Camberley, Royaume-Uni - 15 mars 2021 - Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH : ALNOV ; AIM : NCYT), spécialiste mondial du diagnostic clinique, annonce avoir été informée le 12 mars 2021 que, au 11 mars 2021, la participation de BlackRock Inc. dans Novacyt sur la base du capital et des droits de vote est de 3% (2 119 828 actions).

http://novacyt.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Novacyt-BlackRock-holdings-15.03.2021-FRENCH.pdf

Disclaimer

Novacyt SA published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 11:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur NOVACYT
12:23NOVACYT  : Participations dans la société
PU
12/03NOVACYT  : BlackRock allège ses parts
CF
12/03NOVACYT  : Participations dans la société
PU
24/02NOVACYT  : le titre progresse après son point R&D
CF
24/02C'était Jerome Power
24/02EN DIRECT DES MARCHES  : Accor, Worldline, BioMérieux, Suez, Synthomer, AstraZen..
24/02NOVACYT  : Point sur la Recherche & Développement
PU
24/02NOVACYT S.A.  : Point sur la Recherche & Développement
BU
02/02Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à la Bourse de Paris Mardi 2 février 2021
AO
02/02En février, c'est vaccins, short-squeeze et résultats
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur NOVACYT
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 312 M 372 M -
Résultat net 2020 183 M 218 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 41,3 M 49,3 M -
PER 2020 3,21x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 550 M 657 M -
VE / CA 2020 1,63x
VE / CA 2021 1,64x
Nbr Employés 110
Flottant 99,3%
Graphique NOVACYT
Durée : Période :
Novacyt : Graphique analyse technique Novacyt | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique NOVACYT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 12,13 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 7,79 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 87,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 55,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 3,98%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Graham David Mullis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Martin Mccarthy Chief Financial Officer & Director
James Christopher Wakefield Chairman
Lisa Henriet Director-Group Operations
Andrew John William Heath Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NOVACYT-20.51%657
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.5.66%77 356
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.31%55 717
MODERNA, INC.31.13%54 868
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.3.80%52 143
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-2.41%49 100
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ