Novacyt : Participations dans la société

Paris, France et Camberley, Royaume-Uni - 15 mars 2021 - Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH : ALNOV ; AIM : NCYT), spécialiste mondial du diagnostic clinique, annonce avoir été informée le 12 mars 2021 que, au 11 mars 2021, la participation de BlackRock Inc. dans Novacyt sur la base du capital et des droits de vote est de 3% (2 119 828 actions).
http://novacyt.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Novacyt-BlackRock-holdings-15.03.2021-FRENCH.pdf
Disclaimer
Novacyt SA published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 11:22:05 UTC.