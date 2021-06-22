Novacyt : Résultats de l'exercice 2020 et actualisation de la stratégie de croissance

Performance transformationnelle en 2020
Maintien d'une forte demande pour le test COVID-19 en 2021
Stratégie visant à assurer une croissance à long terme grâce à l'expansion des gammes de tests, de l'implantation des instruments et des zones géographiques clés, complétée par des fusions et acquisitions.
