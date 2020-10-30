|
NOVO NORDISK : Opinion positive de Goldman Sachs
30/10/2020 | 13:11
Keyur Parekh de chez Goldman Sachs considère le titre comme une opportunité d'achat. L'objectif de cours est toujours fixé à 484 DKK.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
