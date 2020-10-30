Connexion
NOVO NORDISK A/S

NOVO NORDISK A/S

(NOVO B)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé CHI-X - 30/10 13:40:07
418.35 DKK   -1.58%
13:25NOVO NORDISK : UBS maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZD
13:11NOVO NORDISK : Opinion positive de Goldman Sachs
ZD
11:00NOVO NORDISK : le résultat du troisième trimestre déçoit
CF
NOVO NORDISK : Opinion positive de Goldman Sachs

30/10/2020 | 13:11
Keyur Parekh de chez Goldman Sachs considère le titre comme une opportunité d'achat. L'objectif de cours est toujours fixé à 484 DKK.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020

Données financières
CA 2020 128 Mrd 20 019 M 17 141 M
Résultat net 2020 42 626 M 6 679 M 5 719 M
Tréso. nette 2020 10 720 M 1 680 M 1 438 M
PER 2020 23,5x
Rendement 2020 2,10%
Capitalisation 988 Mrd 155 Mrd 133 Mrd
VE / CA 2020 7,65x
VE / CA 2021 7,16x
Nbr Employés 43 526
Flottant 75,1%
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Helge Lund Chairman
Maziar Mike Doustdar Executive Vice President-International Operations
Karsten Munk Knudsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen Chief Science Officer & Executive Vice President
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NOVO NORDISK A/S9.93%154 639
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-5.95%361 159
ROCHE HOLDING AG-6.40%274 461
PFIZER INC.-9.95%196 047
MERCK & CO., INC.-16.56%191 944
NOVARTIS AG-22.62%176 518
