Audiences Médiamat annuelles 2021 : Chérie 25

COMMUNIQUÉ DE PRESSE
AudienceS MéDIAMAT annuelles
2021
EN 2021, CHÉRIE 25 réalise son record
historique AUPRès de l'ensemble du public
1.2% DE PDA 4+1
les succès de l'année 2021 en prime time :
fiction
le vrai coupable : 975 000 tvsp // 5.1% de PDA 4+
un enfant en danger : 918 000 tvsp // 3.7% de PDA 4+
chambre 327 : 826 000 tvsp // 3.3% de PDA 4+
cinéma
apparences : 839 000 tvsp // 4.0% de PDA 4+
l'affaire SK1 : 815 000 tvsp // 4.1% de PDA 4+
BOOMERANG : 799 000 tvsp // 3.8% de PDA 4+
armes égales : 735 000 tvsp // 3.6% de PDA 4+
bout portant : 726 000 tvsp // 3.4% de PDA 4+
SéRIES
BElgravia : 2.2% de PDA 4+
candice renoir : 2.1% de PDA 4+
atlantic crossing : liaison royale : 2.0% de PDA 4+
thirteen : 13 ans en captivité : 1.9% de PDA 4+
unforgettable : 1.8% de PDA 4+
Source : Médiamétrie, Médiamat,1Audience chaîne en jourdevision,Audiences programmes en réaffectation
CONTACTs presse
