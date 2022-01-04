Connexion
  Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. NRJ GROUP
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    NRG   FR0000121691

NRJ GROUP

(NRG)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 04/01 10:52:23
5.7 EUR   -0.35%
AUDIENCES MÉDIAMAT ANNUELLES 2021 : Chérie 25
PU
NRJ : Audiences médiamat novembre 2021
PU
SMALL CAPS : les derniers choix des stars de la gestion
Audiences Médiamat annuelles 2021 : Chérie 25

04/01/2022 | 10:09
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMMUNIQUÉ DE PRESSE

AudienceS MéDIAMAT annuelles

2021

EN 2021, CHÉRIE 25 réalise son record

historique AUPRès de l'ensemble du public

1.2% DE PDA 4+1

les succès de l'année 2021 en prime time :

fiction

le vrai coupable : 975 000 tvsp // 5.1% de PDA 4+

un enfant en danger : 918 000 tvsp // 3.7% de PDA 4+

chambre 327 : 826 000 tvsp // 3.3% de PDA 4+

cinéma

apparences : 839 000 tvsp // 4.0% de PDA 4+

l'affaire SK1 : 815 000 tvsp // 4.1% de PDA 4+

BOOMERANG : 799 000 tvsp // 3.8% de PDA 4+

  • armes égales : 735 000 tvsp // 3.6% de PDA 4+
  • bout portant : 726 000 tvsp // 3.4% de PDA 4+

SéRIES

BElgravia : 2.2% de PDA 4+

candice renoir : 2.1% de PDA 4+

atlantic crossing : liaison royale : 2.0% de PDA 4+

thirteen : 13 ans en captivité : 1.9% de PDA 4+

unforgettable : 1.8% de PDA 4+

Source : Médiamétrie, Médiamat,1Audience chaîne en jourdevision,Audiences programmes en réaffectation

CONTACTs presse

ATTACHÉE DE PRESSE SENIOR DU PÔLE TV NRJ GROUP - ELISA BIDEGARAY- 01 40 71 43 75 - ebidegaray@nrj.fr

Disclaimer

NRJ Group SA published this content on 04 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2022 09:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2021 357 M 403 M -
Résultat net 2021 18,4 M 20,7 M -
Tréso. nette 2021 284 M 321 M -
PER 2021 22,9x
Rendement 2021 3,50%
Capitalisation 443 M 500 M -
VE / CA 2021 0,44x
VE / CA 2022 0,38x
Nbr Employés 1 542
Flottant 12,4%
Graphique NRJ GROUP
Durée : Période :
NRJ GROUP : Graphique analyse technique NRJ GROUP | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique NRJ GROUP
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Dernier Cours de Cloture 5,72 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 8,70 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 52,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jean-Paul Baudecroux Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Boindrieux Deputy Director-Finance & International Activities
Jérôme Gallot Independent Director
Antoine Marie Remi Giscard-d'Estaing Independent Director
Vibeke Anna Röstorp Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
NRJ GROUP1.78%500
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)1.21%284 936
COMCAST CORPORATION0.81%231 827
VIACOMCBS INC.6.83%21 023
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP0.00%16 809
FORMULA ONE GROUP1.60%14 734