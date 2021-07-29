NRJ : Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report 2021

Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report 2021 (Rapport financier semestriel in French version only)
The half-year financial report at June 30, 2021 has been made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers).
This half-year financial report (in French version only) is available on the Company's website www.nrjgroup.fr(section Finances - publications financières - rapports financiers).
Paris,
July 29, 2021
NRJ GROUP
A public limited company with a capital of 781.076,21 €
Head office: 22 rue Boileau 75016 Paris
332 036 128 RCS PARIS
Disclaimer
NRJ Group SA published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 14:28:15 UTC.