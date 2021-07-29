Connexion
    NRG   FR0000121691

NRJ GROUP

(NRG)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 29/07 17:19:03
6.14 EUR   +0.66%
NRJ : Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report 2021
PU
10:57NRJ : Présentation des résultats semestriel 2021
PU
28/07NRJ : Avis résultats semestriels 2021
PU
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

NRJ : Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report 2021

29/07/2021 | 16:29
Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report 2021 (Rapport financier semestriel in French version only)

The half-year financial report at June 30, 2021 has been made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers).

This half-year financial report (in French version only) is available on the Company's website www.nrjgroup.fr(section Finances - publications financières - rapports financiers).

Paris,

July 29, 2021

NRJ GROUP

A public limited company with a capital of 781.076,21 €

Head office: 22 rue Boileau 75016 Paris

332 036 128 RCS PARIS

Disclaimer

NRJ Group SA published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 14:28:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 350 M 415 M -
Résultat net 2021 16,6 M 19,7 M -
Tréso. nette 2021 267 M 318 M -
PER 2021 30,9x
Rendement 2021 3,28%
Capitalisation 472 M 557 M -
VE / CA 2021 0,58x
VE / CA 2022 0,55x
Nbr Employés 1 542
Flottant 12,5%
Graphique NRJ GROUP
Durée : Période :
NRJ GROUP : Graphique analyse technique NRJ GROUP | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique NRJ GROUP
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Dernier Cours de Cloture 6,10 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 8,20 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 34,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jean-Paul Baudecroux Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Boindrieux Deputy Director-Finance
Jérôme Gallot Independent Director
Antoine Marie Remi Giscard-d'Estaing Independent Director
Vibeke Anna Röstorp Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
NRJ GROUP0.33%557
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-1.15%325 413
COMCAST CORPORATION11.76%266 377
VIACOMCBS INC.11.78%27 073
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP7.10%15 729
FORMULA ONE GROUP12.32%10 954