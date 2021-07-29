NRJ : Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report 2021

Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report 2021 (Rapport financier semestriel in French version only)

The half-year financial report at June 30, 2021 has been made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers).

This half-year financial report (in French version only) is available on the Company's website www.nrjgroup.fr(section Finances - publications financières - rapports financiers).

Paris,

July 29, 2021

NRJ GROUP

A public limited company with a capital of 781.076,21 €

Head office: 22 rue Boileau 75016 Paris

332 036 128 RCS PARIS