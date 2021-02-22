Connexion
NRJ GROUP (NRG) FR0000121691

NRJ GROUP

(NRG)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 22/02 09:23:36
6.44 EUR   +0.31%
11:52NRJ : Diffusion radios digitales ACPM-OJD janvier 2021
PU
17/02SMALL & MID CAPS : les derniers choix des stars de la gestion
05/02Au beau fixe
Actualités 
NRJ : Diffusion radios digitales ACPM-OJD janvier 2021

NRJ : Diffusion radios digitales ACPM-OJD janvier 2021

22/02/2021 | 11:52
C O M M U N I Q U É D E P R E S S E / J E U D I 1 8 F E V R I E R 2 0 2 1

ACPM OJD

RADIOS DIGITALES

JANVIER 2021

Source : ACPM-OJD, diﬀusion globale des radios digitales, janvier 2021, (1) Groupes, sessions d'écoutes acƟves +30 secondes France, (2) Radios, Durée d'écoute Monde et évoluƟons janvier 2021 vs janvier 2020, NRJ = +559.469 heures, NOSTALGIE = +573.204 heures.

Disclaimer

NRJ Group SA published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2021 10:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2020 325 M 393 M -
Résultat net 2020 26,0 M 31,5 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 258 M 313 M -
PER 2020 20,6x
Rendement 2020 2,88%
Capitalisation 497 M 603 M -
VE / CA 2020 0,73x
VE / CA 2021 0,68x
Nbr Employés 1 628
Flottant 18,7%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Jean-Paul Baudecroux Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Boindrieux Deputy Director-Finance
Jérôme Gallot Independent Director
Antoine Marie Remi Giscard-d'Estaing Independent Director
Vibeke Anna Röstorp Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NRJ GROUP5.59%603
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY1.36%333 373
COMCAST CORPORATION-0.57%238 652
VIACOMCBS INC.68.25%38 694
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-0.60%14 821
FORMULA ONE GROUP6.10%10 350
