  Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. NRJ GROUP
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    NRG   FR0000121691

NRJ GROUP

(NRG)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 03/09 11:53:04
6.06 EUR   -0.66%
11:12NRJ : Monthly declaration of voting rights august 2021
PU
30/08NRJ : Audiences Médiamat Août 2021
PU
16/08Small Caps - Les derniers choix des stars de la gestion
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

NRJ : Monthly declaration of voting rights august 2021

03/09/2021 | 11:12
Paris, August 3rd, 2021

MONTHLY DECLARATION OF VOTING RIGHTS

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (A.M.F))

Declaration of the total number of voting rights and the number of Capital shares of a company whose shares are traded on a regulated market (Eurolist)

NRJ GROUP

Declarer

22 rue Boileau

75016 Paris

Number of Capital shares

78 107 621

Actual Number of voting rights

143 575 648

Theoretical Number of voting rights (including rights of own

144 309 877

capital and treasury shares)

Date

08/31/2021

NRJ GROUP

A public limited company with a capital of 781.076,21 €

Head office: 22 rue Boileau 75016 Paris

332 036 128 RCS Paris

Disclaimer

NRJ Group SA published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 09:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 357 M 424 M -
Résultat net 2021 19,5 M 23,2 M -
Tréso. nette 2021 273 M 324 M -
PER 2021 23,0x
Rendement 2021 3,28%
Capitalisation 472 M 560 M -
VE / CA 2021 0,56x
VE / CA 2022 0,50x
Nbr Employés 1 542
Flottant 12,4%
Graphique NRJ GROUP
Durée : Période :
NRJ GROUP : Graphique analyse technique NRJ GROUP | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique NRJ GROUP
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Dernier Cours de Cloture 6,10 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 8,20 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 34,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jean-Paul Baudecroux Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Boindrieux Deputy Director-Finance
Jérôme Gallot Independent Director
Antoine Marie Remi Giscard-d'Estaing Independent Director
Vibeke Anna Röstorp Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
NRJ GROUP0.33%560
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)0.38%330 463
COMCAST CORPORATION17.84%283 416
VIACOMCBS INC.11.49%27 038
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP14.92%16 648
FORMULA ONE GROUP20.21%11 739