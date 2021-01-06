Connexion
NRJ GROUP

(NRG)
NRJ : Monthly declaration of voting rights december 2020

06/01/2021 | 12:08
Paris, January 6, 2021

MONTHLY DECLARATION OF VOTING RIGHTS

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (A.M.F))

Declaration of the total number of voting rights and the number of Capital shares of a company whose shares are traded on a regulated market (Eurolist)

NRJ GROUP

Declarer

22 rue Boileau

75016 Paris

Number of Capital shares

78 107 621

Actual Number of voting rights

143 567 957

Theoretical Number of voting rights (including rights of own

144 309 148

capital and treasury shares)

Date

12/31/2020

NRJ GROUP

A public limited company with capital of 781.076,21 €

Head office : 22 rue Boileau 75016 Paris

332 036 128 RCS Paris

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

NRJ Group SA published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 11:07:06 UTC


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2020 324 M 399 M -
Résultat net 2020 24,9 M 30,7 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 273 M 337 M -
PER 2020 21,7x
Rendement 2020 2,98%
Capitalisation 480 M 589 M -
VE / CA 2020 0,64x
VE / CA 2021 0,59x
Nbr Employés 1 628
Flottant 18,7%
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 7,90 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 6,20 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 45,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 27,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 9,68%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Jean-Paul Baudecroux Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Boindrieux Deputy Director-Finance
Jérôme Gallot Independent Director
Antoine Marie Remi Giscard-d'Estaing Independent Director
Vibeke Anna Röstorp Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NRJ GROUP1.97%589
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY-1.51%323 063
COMCAST CORPORATION-4.62%228 675
VIACOMCBS INC.-0.72%22 853
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-2.48%14 438
FORMULA ONE GROUP-4.37%9 344
