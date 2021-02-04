Connexion
NRJ : Monthly declaration of voting rights january 2021

04/02/2021 | 10:32
Paris, February 4, 2021

MONTHLY DECLARATION OF VOTING RIGHTS

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (A.M.F))

Declaration of the total number of voting rights and the number of Capital shares of a company whose shares are traded on a regulated market (Eurolist)

NRJ GROUP

Declarer

22 rue Boileau

75016 Paris

Number of Capital shares

78 107 621

Actual Number of voting rights

143 576 983

Theoretical Number of voting rights (including rights of own

144 309 138

capital and treasury shares)

Date

01/31/2021

NRJ GROUP

A public limited company with capital of 781.076,21 €

Head office : 22 rue Boileau 75016 Paris

332 036 128 RCS Paris

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

NRJ Group SA published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 09:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
