NRJ : Monthly declaration of voting rights january 2022

Paris, February 2, 2022

MONTHLY DECLARATION OF VOTING RIGHTS

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (A.M.F))

Declaration of the total number of voting rights and the number of Capital shares of a company whose shares are traded on a regulated market (Eurolist)

NRJ GROUP Declarer 22 rue Boileau 75016 Paris Number of Capital shares 78 107 621 Actual Number of voting rights 144 091 710 Theoretical Number of voting rights (including rights of own 144 837 220 capital and treasury shares) Date 01/31/2022

NRJ GROUP

A public limited company with a capital of 781.076,21 €

Head office: 22 rue Boileau 75016 Paris

332 036 128 RCS Paris