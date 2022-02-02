Connexion
    NRG   FR0000121691

NRJ GROUP

(NRG)
NRJ : Monthly declaration of voting rights january 2022

02/02/2022 | 18:09
Paris, February 2, 2022

MONTHLY DECLARATION OF VOTING RIGHTS

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (A.M.F))

Declaration of the total number of voting rights and the number of Capital shares of a company whose shares are traded on a regulated market (Eurolist)

NRJ GROUP

Declarer

22 rue Boileau

75016 Paris

Number of Capital shares

78 107 621

Actual Number of voting rights

144 091 710

Theoretical Number of voting rights (including rights of own

144 837 220

capital and treasury shares)

Date

01/31/2022

NRJ GROUP

A public limited company with a capital of 781.076,21 €

Head office: 22 rue Boileau 75016 Paris

332 036 128 RCS Paris

Disclaimer

NRJ Group SA published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 17:08:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
