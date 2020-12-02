NRJ : Monthly declaration of voting rights november 2020

Paris, December 2, 2020
MONTHLY DECLARATION OF VOTING RIGHTS
(Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (A.M.F))
Declaration of the total number of voting rights and the number of Capital shares of a company whose shares are traded on a regulated market (Eurolist)
|
Declarer
|
NRJ GROUP 22 rue Boileau 75016 Paris
|
Number of Capital shares
|
78 107 621
|
Actual Number of voting rights
|
143 566 073
|
Theoretical Number of voting rights (including rights of own capital and treasury shares)
|
144 309 147
|
Date
|
11/30/2020
NRJ GROUP
A public limited company with capital of 781.076,21 €
Head office : 22 rue Boileau 75016 Paris 332 036 128 RCS Paris
Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.
Disclaimer
NRJ Group SA published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 17:18:06 UTC