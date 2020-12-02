Connexion
NRJ : Monthly declaration of voting rights november 2020

02/12/2020 | 18:19
Paris, December 2, 2020

MONTHLY DECLARATION OF VOTING RIGHTS

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (A.M.F))

Declaration of the total number of voting rights and the number of Capital shares of a company whose shares are traded on a regulated market (Eurolist)

Declarer

NRJ GROUP 22 rue Boileau 75016 Paris

Number of Capital shares

78 107 621

Actual Number of voting rights

143 566 073

Theoretical Number of voting rights (including rights of own capital and treasury shares)

144 309 147

Date

11/30/2020

NRJ GROUP

A public limited company with capital of 781.076,21

Head office : 22 rue Boileau 75016 Paris 332 036 128 RCS Paris

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

NRJ Group SA published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 17:18:06 UTC


© Publicnow 2020
