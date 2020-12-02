NRJ : Monthly declaration of voting rights november 2020

Paris, December 2, 2020

MONTHLY DECLARATION OF VOTING RIGHTS

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (A.M.F))

Declaration of the total number of voting rights and the number of Capital shares of a company whose shares are traded on a regulated market (Eurolist)

Declarer NRJ GROUP 22 rue Boileau 75016 Paris Number of Capital shares 78 107 621 Actual Number of voting rights 143 566 073 Theoretical Number of voting rights (including rights of own capital and treasury shares) 144 309 147 Date 11/30/2020

NRJ GROUP

A public limited company with capital of 781.076,21 €

Head office : 22 rue Boileau 75016 Paris 332 036 128 RCS Paris