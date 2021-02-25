|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT E...
|-0.48%
|0.66%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT E...
|-0.27%
|0.66%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|BNP PARIBAS EASY FTSE EPRA Nareit D...
|-0.54%
|0.39%
|-
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|Xtrackers FTSE Developed Europe ex ...
|-0.79%
|0.37%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|SPDR FTSE EPRA Europe ex UK Real Es...
|-0.85%
|0.33%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|BNP PARIBAS EASY FTSE EPRA/NAREIT D...
|0.40%
|0.24%
|-
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT D...
|0.36%
|0.24%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...
|-1.78%
|0.13%
|Monde
|Actions
|IShares International Developed Pro...
|0.11%
|0.08%
|Monde
|Actions
|AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...
|1.16%
|0.05%
|Monde
|Actions - Immobilier
|AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...
|2.02%
|0.05%
|-
|Monde
|Actions - Immobilier