Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  NSI N.V.    NSI   NL0012365084

NSI N.V.

(NSI)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Amsterdam - 25/02 17:35:20
33.25 EUR   +1.68%
2020NSI N.V. : Détachement de dividende (exceptionnel, optionnel)
FA
2020NSI N.V. : publication des résultats semestriels
2020NSI N.V. : Détachement de dividende final (optionnel)
FA
Fonds positionnés sur NSI N.V.
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
DPAM Capital B Rl Ett EMU Div Sus FNON-3.00%19.00%3.08M EUR
DPAM INVEST B RealEst Eur Sus Div FNON-1.00%37.00%8.95M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur NSI N.V.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT E...-0.48%0.66%EuropeActions - Immobilier
BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT E...-0.27%0.66%EuropeActions - Immobilier
BNP PARIBAS EASY FTSE EPRA Nareit D...-0.54%0.39%-EuropeActions - Immobilier
Xtrackers FTSE Developed Europe ex ...-0.79%0.37%EuropeActions - Immobilier
SPDR FTSE EPRA Europe ex UK Real Es...-0.85%0.33%EuropeActions - Immobilier
BNP PARIBAS EASY FTSE EPRA/NAREIT D...0.40%0.24%-EuropeActions - Immobilier
BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT D...0.36%0.24%EuropeActions - Immobilier
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...-1.78%0.13%MondeActions
IShares International Developed Pro...0.11%0.08%MondeActions
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...1.16%0.05%MondeActions - Immobilier
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...2.02%0.05%-MondeActions - Immobilier



Graphique NSI N.V.
NSI N.V. : Graphique analyse technique NSI N.V.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 42,00 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 32,70 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 34,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 28,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 22,3%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NSI N.V.-0.30%765
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)-7.75%57 055
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-3.13%37 881
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-8.03%23 835
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION0.32%23 288
SEGRO PLC-0.55%15 819
