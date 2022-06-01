|
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. : Piper Sandler maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2022
46,6 M
|Résultat net 2022
-182 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
167 M
|PER 2022
|-2,54x
|Rendement 2022
|Capitalisation
454 M
|VE / CA 2022
|6,15x
|VE / CA 2023
|9,15x
|Nbr Employés
|242
|Flottant
|96,7%
Tendances analyse technique NURIX THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|10
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|10,09 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|41,30 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|309%
