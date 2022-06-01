Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    NRIX   US67080M1036

NURIX THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(NRIX)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  31/05 22:00:00
10.09 USD   +11.86%
12:01NURIX THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Piper Sandler maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
31/05NURIX THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Wells Fargo Securities adopte une opinion positive
ZM
27/05NURIX THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Needham & Co. à l'achat
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. : Piper Sandler maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

01/06/2022 | 12:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur NURIX THERAPEUTICS, INC.
12:01NURIX THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Piper Sandler maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
31/05NURIX THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Wells Fargo Securities adopte une opinion positive
ZM
27/05NURIX THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Needham & Co. à l'achat
ZM
26/05Nurix Therapeutics commence les cohortes d'expansion pour la leucémie dans l'essai préc..
MT
26/05Nurix Therapeutics annonce des données positives de détermination de la dose dans la le..
CI
17/05Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. annonce le dosage du premier patient de l'essai clinique de ph..
CI
16/05Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. annonce la démission de Clay B. Siegall en tant que membre de ..
CI
18/04NURIX THERAPEUTICS, INC. : RBC Capital Markets réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZM
14/04NURIX THERAPEUTICS, INC. : HC Wainwright maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
11/04NURIX THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Wells Fargo Securities est neutre sur le titre
ZM
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur NURIX THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 46,6 M - 43,4 M
Résultat net 2022 -182 M - -169 M
Tréso. nette 2022 167 M - 156 M
PER 2022 -2,54x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 454 M 454 M 423 M
VE / CA 2022 6,15x
VE / CA 2023 9,15x
Nbr Employés 242
Flottant 96,7%
Graphique NURIX THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique NURIX THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Dernier Cours de Clôture 10,09 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 41,30 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 309%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Arthur T. Sands President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hans van Houte Senior Vice President-Finance
David L. Lacey Chairman
Gwenn M. Hansen Chief Scientific Officer
Robert J. Brown Senior Vice President-Clinical Development
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
NURIX THERAPEUTICS, INC.-65.15%454
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-10.69%81 342
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.5.26%71 623
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS22.34%68 709
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-19.62%41 465
BIONTECH SE-36.63%39 700