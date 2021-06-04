|
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. : Baird adopte une opinion positive
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur NURIX THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur NURIX THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
32,8 M
-
27,0 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
-98,2 M
-
-80,7 M
|Tréso. nette 2021
|
422 M
-
347 M
|PER 2021
|-12,9x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
1 324 M
1 324 M
1 088 M
|VE / CA 2021
|27,5x
|VE / CA 2022
|24,8x
|Nbr Employés
|135
|Flottant
|97,4%
|
|Graphique NURIX THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique NURIX THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|7
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
48,57 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
29,85 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
101%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
62,7%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
40,7%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs