Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    NRIX   US67080M1036

NURIX THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(NRIX)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. : Baird adopte une opinion positive

04/06/2021 | 18:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur NURIX THERAPEUTICS, INC.
18:01NURIX THERAPEUTICS, INC.  : Baird adopte une opinion positive
ZM
30/04NURIX THERAPEUTICS, INC.  : RBC Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation à l'..
ZM
14/04NURIX THERAPEUTICS, INC.  : Berenberg Bank réajuste son opinion à la hausse
ZM
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur NURIX THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 32,8 M - 27,0 M
Résultat net 2021 -98,2 M - -80,7 M
Tréso. nette 2021 422 M - 347 M
PER 2021 -12,9x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 1 324 M 1 324 M 1 088 M
VE / CA 2021 27,5x
VE / CA 2022 24,8x
Nbr Employés 135
Flottant 97,4%
Graphique NURIX THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique NURIX THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Objectif de cours Moyen 48,57 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 29,85 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 101%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 62,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 40,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Arthur T. Sands President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hans van Houte Chief Financial Officer
David L. Lacey Chairman
Gwenn Hansen Chief Scientific Officer
Robert J. Brown VP-Clinical Development
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NURIX THERAPEUTICS, INC.-9.22%1 324
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.13.34%83 378
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.29.42%66 294
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-10.66%54 659
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS4.61%52 364
BIONTECH SE164.12%52 002