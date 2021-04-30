|
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. : RBC Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2021
33,6 M
|Résultat net 2021
-102 M
|Tréso. nette 2021
422 M
|PER 2021
|-14,6x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|Capitalisation
|
1 541 M
1 541 M
1 275 M
|VE / CA 2021
|33,3x
|VE / CA 2022
|28,7x
|Nbr Employés
|135
|Flottant
|81,1%
Tendances analyse technique NURIX THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|6
|Objectif de cours Moyen
49,67 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
34,74 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
72,7%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
43,0%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
29,5%
