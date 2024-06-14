Action NVA NUVISTA ENERGY LTD.
NuVista Energy Ltd.

NVA

CA67072Q1046

Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production

 15:40:22 14/06/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
13,5 CAD +0,82 % Graphique intraday de NuVista Energy Ltd. +0,67 % +22,28 %
15:00 NUVISTA ENERGY LTD. : TD Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
08/05 NuVista Energy Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2024 CI

Dernières actualités sur NuVista Energy Ltd.

NUVISTA ENERGY LTD. : TD Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
NuVista Energy Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2024 CI
Transcript : NuVista Energy Ltd. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
NuVista Energy Ltd. annonce ses résultats de production pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2024 CI
NuVista Energy Ltd. donne des prévisions de production pour le deuxième trimestre 2024 et réaffirme ses prévisions de production pour l'ensemble de l'année 2024 CI
RBC Capital Markets présente ses meilleures idées dans le secteur de l'exploration et de la production au Canada MT
RBC Capital Markets commente les résultats de NuVista pour le quatrième trimestre 2023 MT
NuVista Energy Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Les bénéfices de NuVista Energy au quatrième trimestre chutent de 44% en raison de la baisse des prix du gaz naturel, alors que la production augmente MT
Nuvista Energy Ltd. nomme Michael Lawford président et chef de l'exploitation, à compter du 29 février 2024 CI
Nuvista Energy Ltd. donne des prévisions de production pour le premier trimestre et l'année 2024 CI
Nuvista Energy Ltd. annonce ses résultats de production pour le quatrième trimestre et l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
NUVISTA ENERGY LTD. : Stifel FirstEnergy maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
NuVista Energy Ltd. Fournit des prévisions de production pour l'ensemble de l'année 2023 et pour le premier trimestre 2024 et réaffirme ses prévisions de production pour l'année 2024 CI
NuVista Energy Ltd. annonce ses résultats de production pour le trimestre terminé le 31 décembre 2023 CI
RBC Marchés des Capitaux commente les sociétés canadiennes d'exploration et de production après la publication des résultats du troisième trimestre MT
NuVista Energy Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois se terminant le 30 septembre 2023 CI
Nuvista Energy Ltd. annonce ses résultats de production pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois terminés le 30 septembre 2023 CI
Nuvista Energy Ltd. donne des prévisions de production pour le quatrième trimestre et l'ensemble de l'année 2023 et 2024 CI
RBC Capital Markets estime que NuVista se concentre sur l'exécution et le rendement du capital MT
Les entreprises du secteur de l'énergie dominent la liste des 30 actions les plus performantes de la Bourse de Toronto au cours des trois dernières années RE
RBC Capital Markets apporte des changements marginaux aux estimations de NuVista MT
NuVista Energy Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le semestre clos le 30 juin 2023 CI
NUVISTA ENERGY LTD. : National Bank Financial est neutre ZM
Le bénéfice de NuVista Energy au deuxième trimestre chute de 51% en raison de la baisse des prix malgré une production record de pétrole et de gaz MT

Profil Société

NuVista Energy Ltd. est une société pétrolière et gazière qui se consacre à la prospection, au développement et à la production de réserves de pétrole et de gaz naturel dans le bassin sédimentaire de l'Ouest canadien. Elle se concentre principalement sur la formation de Montney, riche en condensats, évolutive et reproductible, dans le bassin profond de l'Alberta (Wapiti Montney). Ses principales zones d'exploitation, Wapiti et Pipestone, dans la formation de Montney, sont situées près de la ville de Grande Prairie, en Alberta, à environ 600 kilomètres au nord-ouest de Calgary. La formation de Montney est une ressource de gaz et d'huile de schiste. La formation de Montney dans la zone de Wapiti est une section épaisse (plus de 200 m) de réservoir à grains fins contenant des hydrocarbures, qui se trouve à des profondeurs allant de 2 500 à 3 500 mètres.
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production
25/06/2024 - Journée investisseur
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
12
Dernier Cours de Cloture
13,39 CAD
Objectif de cours Moyen
16,33 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+21,98 %
Secteur Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
NUVISTA ENERGY LTD. Action NuVista Energy Ltd.
+21,83 % 2 Md
CHEVRON CORPORATION Action Chevron Corporation
+2,37 % 282 Md
CNOOC LIMITED Action CNOOC Limited
+63,85 % 135 Md
CONOCOPHILLIPS Action ConocoPhillips
-4,47 % 130 Md
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED Action Canadian Natural Resources Limited
+7,45 % 73,01 Md
EOG RESOURCES, INC. Action EOG Resources, Inc.
-1,63 % 68,45 Md
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION Action Occidental Petroleum Corporation
+0,07 % 53,02 Md
HESS CORPORATION Action Hess Corporation
-0,58 % 44,14 Md
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD Action Woodside Energy Group Ltd
-12,23 % 34,72 Md
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. Action Diamondback Energy, Inc.
+22,51 % 33,95 Md
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production - Autres
