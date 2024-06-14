NuVista Energy Ltd. est une société pétrolière et gazière qui se consacre à la prospection, au développement et à la production de réserves de pétrole et de gaz naturel dans le bassin sédimentaire de l'Ouest canadien. Elle se concentre principalement sur la formation de Montney, riche en condensats, évolutive et reproductible, dans le bassin profond de l'Alberta (Wapiti Montney). Ses principales zones d'exploitation, Wapiti et Pipestone, dans la formation de Montney, sont situées près de la ville de Grande Prairie, en Alberta, à environ 600 kilomètres au nord-ouest de Calgary. La formation de Montney est une ressource de gaz et d'huile de schiste. La formation de Montney dans la zone de Wapiti est une section épaisse (plus de 200 m) de réservoir à grains fins contenant des hydrocarbures, qui se trouve à des profondeurs allant de 2 500 à 3 500 mètres.