Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Nxt-ID, Inc.    NXTD

NXT-ID, INC.

(NXTD)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 17/12 22:00:00
1.425 USD   +54.22%
2019NXT-ID INC : publication des résultats annuels
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique NXT-ID, INC.
Durée : Période :
Nxt-ID, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Nxt-ID, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NXT-ID, INC.105.29%32
SHANGHAI M&G STATIONERY INC.72.45%11 938
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED20.81%5 892
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO.,LTD.78.09%3 145
BIC-22.90%2 619
BRADY CORPORATION-15.40%2 535
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ