  Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    ORLY   US67103H1077

O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC

(ORLY)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  19:38:05 10/02/2023
837.02 USD   +2.45%
19:01O'Reilly Automotive, Inc : Truist Securities à l'achat
ZM
18:00O'Reilly Automotive, Inc : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
15:25O'Reilly Automotive, Inc : Oppenheimer reste à l'achat
ZM
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc : Truist Securities à l'achat

10/02/2023 | 19:01
Données financières
CA 2022 14 272 M - 13 275 M
Résultat net 2022 2 133 M - 1 984 M
Dette nette 2022 4 073 M - 3 788 M
PER 2022 24,9x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 50 943 M 50 943 M 47 382 M
VE / CA 2022 3,85x
VE / CA 2023 3,60x
Nbr Employés 82 852
Flottant 99,2%
Tendances analyse technique O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 25
Dernier Cours de Clôture 817,00 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 885,81 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,42%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Gregory D. Johnson Chief Executive Officer
Brad W. Beckham Co-President
Brent G. Kirby Co-President
Jeremy Fletcher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory L. Henslee Chairman
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC-3.20%50 943
AUTOZONE, INC.-1.70%46 732
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC.3.32%8 930
AUTOBACS SEVEN CO., LTD.-1.32%847
MEKO AB7.55%655
CARPARTS.COM, INC.5.91%374