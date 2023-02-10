|
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc : Truist Securities à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
|
|Toute l'actualité sur O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC
|
|19:01
|O'Reilly Automotive, Inc : Truist Securities à l'achat
|
ZM
|18:00
|O'Reilly Automotive, Inc : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommand..
|
ZM
|15:25
|O'Reilly Automotive, Inc : Oppenheimer reste à l'achat
|
ZM
|09/02
|Transcript : O'Reilly Automotive, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 2023
|
CI
|08/02
|O'Reilly Automotive augmente ses revenus et son chiffre d'affaires au quatrième trimest..
|
MT
|08/02
|O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'année complète se terminant le 3..
|
CI
|08/02
|O'Reilly Automotive, Inc : Barclays n'est plus à l'achat
|
ZM
|17/01
|O'Reilly Automotive, Inc : Morgan Stanley n'est pas inspiré par..
|
ZM
|06/01
|OֆReilly Automotive, Inc. annonce des changements au sein de la direction, à comp..
|
CI
|05/01
|O'Reilly Automotive, Inc : Wells Fargo Securities à l'achat
|
ZM
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
14 272 M
-
13 275 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
2 133 M
-
1 984 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
4 073 M
-
3 788 M
|PER 2022
|24,9x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
50 943 M
50 943 M
47 382 M
|VE / CA 2022
|3,85x
|VE / CA 2023
|3,60x
|Nbr Employés
|82 852
|Flottant
|99,2%
|
|Graphique O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|25
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|817,00 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|885,81 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|8,42%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs