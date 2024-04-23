Action ORLY O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc

Actions

ORLY

US67103H1077

Détaillants en véhicules automobiles, pièces et services

Marché Fermé - Nasdaq
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:00 22/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
1 091 USD +0,05 % Graphique intraday de O'Reilly Automotive, Inc +2,08 % +14,88 %
17/04 O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC : UBS à l'achat ZM
16/04 O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC : Evercore ISI maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM

Graphique O'Reilly Automotive, Inc
Profil Société

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. figure parmi les principaux distributeurs américains de pièces automobiles. Les produits sont vendus sous marques propres (BesTest®, BrakeBest®, Cartek®, Import Direct®, MasterPro®, MicroGard®, Murray®, Omnispark®, O'Reilly Auto Parts®, Precision®, Power Torque®, Super Start®, Syntec® et Ultima®) et tierces (AC Delco, Armor All, Bosch, Castrol, Dorman, Fel-Pro, Gates Rubber, Lucas Oil, Mobil1, Monroe, Moog, Pennzoil, Prestone, Standard, STP, Turtle Wax, Valvoline, Wagner et Wix). L'activité du groupe s'organise essentiellement autour de 3 familles de produits : - pièces automobiles : alternateurs, démarreurs, pompes à eau, pièces de châssis, etc. ; - produits d'entretien : antigels, filtres, etc. ; - accessoires : notamment tapis d'automobiles et couvertures de sièges. A fin 2022, la commercialisation des produits est assurée au travers d'un réseau de 5 971 points de vente implantés aux Etats-Unis (5 929) et au Mexique (42).
Secteur
Détaillants en véhicules automobiles, pièces et services
Agenda
24/04/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour O'Reilly Automotive, Inc

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
29
Dernier Cours de Cloture
1 091 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
1 136 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+4,14 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

