O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. figure parmi les principaux distributeurs américains de pièces automobiles. Les produits sont vendus sous marques propres (BesTest®, BrakeBest®, Cartek®, Import Direct®, MasterPro®, MicroGard®, Murray®, Omnispark®, O'Reilly Auto Parts®, Precision®, Power Torque®, Super Start®, Syntec® et Ultima®) et tierces (AC Delco, Armor All, Bosch, Castrol, Dorman, Fel-Pro, Gates Rubber, Lucas Oil, Mobil1, Monroe, Moog, Pennzoil, Prestone, Standard, STP, Turtle Wax, Valvoline, Wagner et Wix). L'activité du groupe s'organise essentiellement autour de 3 familles de produits : - pièces automobiles : alternateurs, démarreurs, pompes à eau, pièces de châssis, etc. ; - produits d'entretien : antigels, filtres, etc. ; - accessoires : notamment tapis d'automobiles et couvertures de sièges. A fin 2022, la commercialisation des produits est assurée au travers d'un réseau de 5 971 points de vente implantés aux Etats-Unis (5 929) et au Mexique (42).

Indices liés S&P 500