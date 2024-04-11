Occidental Petroleum Corporation figure parmi les 1ers groupes pétroliers aux Etats-Unis. Le CA (avant éliminations intragroupe) par activité se répartit comme suit : - exploration et production de pétrole et de gaz naturel (70%) : 226 millions de barils de pétrole brut, 91 millions de barils gaz naturel liquéfiés et 18,4 milliards de m3 de gaz naturel produits en 2021 ; - fabrication de produits chimiques (19,4%) : produits chimiques de base (chlore, soude caustique, éthylène, etc.) et de performance (notamment PVC, pigments et plastiques) ; - transport, stockage et distribution d'hydrocarbures (10,6%). 84,2% du CA est réalisé aux Etats-Unis.

