Action OXY OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Actions

OXY

US6745991058

Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 16:34:28 11/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
68,67 USD -0,39 % Graphique intraday de Occidental Petroleum Corporation +1,60 % +15,08 %
16:05 OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : Mizuho Securities confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
15:03 OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : Scotiabank relève sa recommandation à acheter ZM

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Occidental Petroleum Corporation

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : Mizuho Securities confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : Scotiabank relève sa recommandation à acheter ZM
Occidental Petroleum annonce le redémarrage de la production dans l'est du golfe du Mexique dans les prochains jours RE
Les Bourses européennes soufflent, Wall Street rebondit AW
Selon un groupe d'investisseurs, les plans climatiques des grandes compagnies pétrolières ne sont pas suffisants RE
Les investisseurs estiment que les plans des grandes compagnies pétrolières en matière de climat ne sont pas suffisants RE
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : Mizuho Securities toujours neutre sur le dossier ZM
CERAWEEK - Les sociétés américaines d'oléoducs et de gazoducs s'apprêtent à suivre leurs plus gros clients dans les fusions et acquisitions RE
Occidental Petroleum reçoit une proposition d'actionnaire de John Chevedden CI
CERAWEEK - Les chargeurs se tournent vers des contrats de location à plus long terme alors que l'offre de pétroliers se resserre RE
La société américaine CarbonCapture lève 80 millions de dollars auprès de Saudi Aramco et d'autres investisseurs RE
Le PDG de Chevron confronté au défi de sa vie avec l'offre d'achat de Hess RE
Les démocrates américains demandent à l'autorité de régulation antitrust d'enquêter sur les fusions de compagnies pétrolières et gazières RE
Selon Platts, l'ajout du Midland au Brent s'est bien passé, il n'est pas nécessaire d'en ajouter d'autres RE
Berkshire Hathaway : un nouveau chapitre Our Logo
Warren Buffett salue Charlie Munger et parle de continuité et d'avenir Our Logo
Warren Buffett affirme que Berkshire est "fait pour durer", même si les gains spectaculaires sont terminés RE
Le groupe Berkshire de Buffett affiche un bénéfice record grâce à ses activités d'assurance et d'investissement RE
Berkshire, la société de Buffett, affiche un bénéfice record et des résultats trimestriels en hausse RE
Quand Nvidia tousse… Our Logo
En Direct des Marchés : Carrefour, Sanofi, Saint-Gobain, Danone, BAE Systems, HSBC, Nvidia... Our Logo
Western Midstream déclare que la société n'a pas lancé de processus de vente CI
Western Midstream déclare ne pas avoir lancé de processus de vente RE
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie déclinent en fin d'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie déclinent dans les échanges de l'après-midi de mardi MT

Graphique Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Graphique Occidental Petroleum Corporation
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Occidental Petroleum Corporation figure parmi les 1ers groupes pétroliers aux Etats-Unis. Le CA (avant éliminations intragroupe) par activité se répartit comme suit : - exploration et production de pétrole et de gaz naturel (70%) : 226 millions de barils de pétrole brut, 91 millions de barils gaz naturel liquéfiés et 18,4 milliards de m3 de gaz naturel produits en 2021 ; - fabrication de produits chimiques (19,4%) : produits chimiques de base (chlore, soude caustique, éthylène, etc.) et de performance (notamment PVC, pigments et plastiques) ; - transport, stockage et distribution d'hydrocarbures (10,6%). 84,2% du CA est réalisé aux Etats-Unis.
Secteur
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production
Agenda
02/05/2024 - Assemblée générale
Indices liés
S&P 500
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes
26
Dernier Cours de Cloture
68,94 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
67,37 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-2,28 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION Action Occidental Petroleum Corporation
+15,71 % 61,11 Md
CHEVRON CORPORATION Action Chevron Corporation
+8,29 % 301 Md
CONOCOPHILLIPS Action ConocoPhillips
+13,66 % 156 Md
CNOOC LIMITED Action CNOOC Limited
+48,92 % 121 Md
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED Action Canadian Natural Resources Limited
+28,42 % 88,19 Md
EOG RESOURCES, INC. Action EOG Resources, Inc.
+12,78 % 79,35 Md
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY Action Pioneer Natural Resources Company
+21,76 % 64,32 Md
HESS CORPORATION Action Hess Corporation
+8,32 % 48,52 Md
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD Action Woodside Energy Group Ltd
-1,51 % 37,09 Md
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. Action Diamondback Energy, Inc.
+33,11 % 36,8 Md
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production - Autres
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action OXY
  4. Actualités Occidental Petroleum Corporation
  5. Occidental Petroleum Corporation : Mizuho Securities confirme sa recommandation neutre