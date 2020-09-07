Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  OCI N.V.    OCI   NL0010558797

OCI N.V.

(OCI)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur OCI N.V.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares MSCI Global Agriculture Pro...-0.31%0.40%MondeActions - Agriculture
IShares Agribusiness - USD0.58%0.27%MondeActions - Agriculture
SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources E...-1.16%0.13%MondeActions - Ressources naturelles
Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe ex U...-1.22%0.03%EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe ex U.K. Index ...-1.55%0.02%-EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF-1.28%0.01%-EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe ETF - USD-1.68%0.01%-EuropeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique OCI N.V.
Durée : Période :
OCI N.V. : Graphique analyse technique OCI N.V. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 19,30 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 13,30 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 82,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 45,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -15,5%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
OCI N.V.-40.11%2 776
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY51.31%8 960
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.21.62%8 543
UPL LIMITED-13.02%5 301
PHOSAGRO14.87%4 740
ICL GROUP LTD-25.48%4 596
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group