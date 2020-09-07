|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|IShares MSCI Global Agriculture Pro...
|-0.31%
|0.40%
|Monde
|Actions - Agriculture
|IShares Agribusiness - USD
|0.58%
|0.27%
|Monde
|Actions - Agriculture
|SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources E...
|-1.16%
|0.13%
|Monde
|Actions - Ressources naturelles
|Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe ex U...
|-1.22%
|0.03%
|Europe
|Actions
|Franklin FTSE Europe ex U.K. Index ...
|-1.55%
|0.02%
|-
|Europe
|Actions
|Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF
|-1.28%
|0.01%
|-
|Europe
|Actions
|Franklin FTSE Europe ETF - USD
|-1.68%
|0.01%
|-
|Europe
|Actions