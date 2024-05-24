Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) est le n° 1 indien de l'exploration et de la production de pétrole brut et de gaz naturel. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - raffinage et distribution (81%) : détention, à fin mars 2022, d'une raffinerie implantée en Inde ; - exploration et production d'hydrocarbures (19%) : pétrole brut (21,7 Mt produites en 2021/22), gaz naturel (21,7 milliards de m3 produits), gaz de pétrole liquéfié (1 049 Kt produites), etc. 88% du CA est réalisé en Inde.