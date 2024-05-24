Action ONGC OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited

Actions

ONGC

INE213A01029

Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production

Marché Fermé - NSE India S.E.
Autres places de cotation
 13:40:48 23/05/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
283,4 INR +1,96 % Graphique intraday de Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited +2,09 % +38,23 %
04:46 OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED : Nomura relève son opinion à neutre ZM
21/05 Transcript : Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, Q4 2024 Earnings Call, May 21, 2024

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited

OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED : Nomura relève son opinion à neutre ZM
Transcript : Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, Q4 2024 Earnings Call, May 21, 2024
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 mars 2024 CI
Oil India, société d'État, dépasse les estimations de bénéfices grâce à la hausse des prix du pétrole brut RE
ONGC et NTPC Green envisageraient une offre conjointe pour Ayana Renewable Power, propriété de NIIF CI
Les actions indiennes terminent en baisse ce mardi en raison d'un repli sectoriel MT
Les prises de bénéfices entraînent les actions indiennes à la baisse ce vendredi MT
Les actions indiennes chutent lundi sur fond de tensions croissantes entre l'Iran et Israël MT
Maharashtra Seamless obtient une commande de 6,47 milliards de roupies indiennes de Oil & Natural Gas MT
Les actions indiennes gagnent alors que les investisseurs attendent la décision politique de la banque centrale MT
ONGC prévoit un investissement de 4,5 milliards de dollars pour inverser le déclin de la production MT
Les actions indiennes terminent en hausse ce jeudi, soutenues par une Fed américaine plus prudente MT
GAIL (Inde), ONGC, Shell signent un protocole d'accord pour explorer les possibilités d'importation d'éthanol MT
Gail (India) Limited, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation et Shell Energy India Private Limited signent un protocole d'accord tripartite pour explorer les possibilités d'importation d'éthane et d'autres hydrocarbures CI
Les actions indiennes enregistrent des gains marginaux ce jeudi, aidées par les métaux et les médias. MT
Larsen & Toubro va construire des modules de compression de gaz de process pour Oil & Natural Gas Corp. MT
Oil And Natural Gas va investir 990 millions de roupies indiennes supplémentaires dans sa filiale d'énergie verte MT
L'Inde prévoit un investissement de 4,95 milliards de dollars pour un réseau de gaz naturel au Cachemire et dans le nord-est du pays RE
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited nomme Shri Nandan Verma au poste de directeur exécutif CI
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited annonce des changements au sein de sa direction CI
Oil & Natural Gas Corp. crée une filiale d'énergie verte MT
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited annonce la constitution d'une filiale à 100 %, ONGC Green Limited CI
Les actions indiennes clôturent en hausse vendredi après que les récentes données américaines aient suscité l'espoir d'une réduction des taux d'intérêt MT
Le fonds de pension de l'État de New York restreint davantage ses investissements dans Exxon et d'autres compagnies pétrolières RE
Les actions indiennes clôturent en hausse en milieu de semaine, soutenues par les valeurs bancaires et informatiques MT

Graphique Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited

Graphique Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) est le n° 1 indien de l'exploration et de la production de pétrole brut et de gaz naturel. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - raffinage et distribution (81%) : détention, à fin mars 2022, d'une raffinerie implantée en Inde ; - exploration et production d'hydrocarbures (19%) : pétrole brut (21,7 Mt produites en 2021/22), gaz naturel (21,7 milliards de m3 produits), gaz de pétrole liquéfié (1 049 Kt produites), etc. 88% du CA est réalisé en Inde.
Secteur
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production
Agenda
09/08/2024 - Q1 2025 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
NIFTY 50 , NIFTY 100
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
30
Dernier Cours de Cloture
283,4 INR
Objectif de cours Moyen
275,8 INR
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-2,69 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Pétrole - exploration / production - maritime

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED Action Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited
+38,23 % 42 Md
VAR ENERGI Action Var Energi
+15,30 % 8,47 Md
AKER ASA Action Aker ASA
-7,06 % 4,34 Md
ENERGEAN PLC Action Energean plc
+10,15 % 2,65 Md
ISRAMCO NEGEV 2 LIMITED PARTNERSHIP Action Isramco Negev 2 Limited Partnership
+4,45 % 1,13 Md
SABLE OFFSHORE CORP. Action Sable Offshore Corp.
+17,30 % 767 M
SINO GEOPHYSICAL CO., LTD Action Sino Geophysical Co., Ltd
-9,05 % 643 M
OKEA ASA Action OKEA ASA
-4,96 % 242 M
COHEN DEVELOPMENT GAS & OIL LTD. Action Cohen Development Gas & Oil Ltd.
-4,17 % 190 M
MERMAID MARITIME Action Mermaid Maritime
+57,89 % 145 M
Pétrole - exploration / production - maritime
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action ONGC
  4. Actualités Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited
  5. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited : Nomura relève son opinion à neutre
-40% Offre à Durée Limitée : Nos abonnements vous guident vers les meilleurs investissements de demain.
PROFITEZ-EN MAINTENANT