Okta, Inc. est un fournisseur d'identité indépendant. La plateforme Okta Identity Platform de la société est une solution d'identité indépendante et neutre basée sur le cloud qui permet à ses clients de s'intégrer à presque toutes les applications, tous les services ou tous les clouds qu'ils choisissent grâce à sa plateforme et à son infrastructure cloud sécurisées. Son Workforce Identity Cloud est utilisé comme système central pour les besoins de connectivité, d'accès, d'authentification et de gestion du cycle de vie de l'identité d'une organisation couvrant l'ensemble de ses utilisateurs, technologies et applications. Ses produits Workforce Identity comprennent Universal Directory, Single Sign-On, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management, API Access Management, Access Gateway, Advanced Server Access et Okta Identity Governance. Les produits d'identité client de la société comprennent Universal Login, Attack Protection, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Passwordless, Machine to Machine, Private Cloud, Organizations, Actions and Extensibility, et Enterprise Connections.

Secteur Services et conseils en informatique