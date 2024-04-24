Old National Bancorp est la société holding de Old National Bank, qui est une banque commerciale. La Old National Bank exploite des centres bancaires situés principalement dans le Midwest des États-Unis, notamment dans l'Illinois, l'Indiana, l'Iowa, le Kentucky, le Michigan, le Minnesota et le Wisconsin. La Old National Bank fournit des services bancaires de proximité, notamment des prêts commerciaux, immobiliers et à la consommation, des dépôts et des services de banque privée, de marchés des capitaux, de courtage, de gestion de patrimoine, de fiducie et de conseil en investissement. Ses activités de prêt comprennent des prêts aux particuliers, qui consistent principalement en des lignes de crédit immobilier, des prêts immobiliers résidentiels et des prêts à la consommation, et des prêts aux clients commerciaux, qui comprennent des prêts commerciaux, des prêts immobiliers commerciaux, des prêts agricoles, des lettres de crédit et des financements par crédit-bail. Ses comptes de dépôt comprennent des produits tels que des comptes à vue non rémunérés, des comptes de chèques rémunérés et des comptes NOW, des comptes d'épargne et des comptes du marché monétaire, ainsi que des dépôts à terme.

Secteur Banques