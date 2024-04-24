Action ONB OLD NATIONAL BANCORP
Old National Bancorp

Actions

ONB

US6800331075

Banques

Marché Fermé - Nasdaq
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:00 23/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
16,47 USD +0,06 % Graphique intraday de Old National Bancorp +6,40 % -2,49 %
Dernières actualités sur Old National Bancorp

OLD NATIONAL BANCORP : RBC Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
Transcript : Old National Bancorp, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Apr 23, 2024
Old National Bancorp : bénéfice ajusté et revenus en baisse au 1er trimestre MT
Old National Bancorp publie ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2024 CI
Old National Bancorp finalise la fusion avec CapStar Financial MT
Old National Bancorp annonce des changements au niveau de la direction CI
Old National Bancorp (NasdaqGS:ONB) a finalisé l'acquisition de CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS:CSTR). CI
OLD NATIONAL BANCORP : Opinion positive de Barclays ZM
Old National Bancorp (NasdaqGS:ONB) annonce un rachat d'actions pour une valeur de 200 millions de dollars. CI
Old National Bancorp déclare un dividende trimestriel en espèces sur les actions ordinaires, payable le 15 mars 2024 CI
Old National Bancorp autorise un plan de rachat. CI
Old National Bank nomme John C. Thurston au poste de directeur des services bancaires aux entreprises et de premier vice-président des services bancaires aux entreprises CI
OLD NATIONAL BANCORP : Opinion positive de UBS ZM
Transcript : Old National Bancorp, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 23, 2024
Les bénéfices ajustés et les revenus de Old National Bancorp chutent au 4ème trimestre MT
Old National Bancorp publie ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Old National Bancorp annonce des changements au sein de son conseil d'administration CI
Old National Bancorp publie ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
OLD NATIONAL BANCORP : RBC Capital Markets est neutre ZM
Les bénéfices des banques régionales américaines seront comprimés par la pression exercée sur la rémunération des dépôts RE
Old National Bancorp nomme Carrie Goldfeder au poste de directeur du crédit CI
Old National Bancorp annonce des dividendes trimestriels, payables le 15 décembre 2023 CI
L'opération Old National-CapStar pourrait s'avérer positive pour les valeurs bancaires "malmenées", selon UBS MT
OLD NATIONAL BANCORP : Piper Sandler persiste à l'achat ZM
Transcript : CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc., Old National Bancorp - M&A Call

Graphique Old National Bancorp

Graphique Old National Bancorp
Profil Société

Old National Bancorp est la société holding de Old National Bank, qui est une banque commerciale. La Old National Bank exploite des centres bancaires situés principalement dans le Midwest des États-Unis, notamment dans l'Illinois, l'Indiana, l'Iowa, le Kentucky, le Michigan, le Minnesota et le Wisconsin. La Old National Bank fournit des services bancaires de proximité, notamment des prêts commerciaux, immobiliers et à la consommation, des dépôts et des services de banque privée, de marchés des capitaux, de courtage, de gestion de patrimoine, de fiducie et de conseil en investissement. Ses activités de prêt comprennent des prêts aux particuliers, qui consistent principalement en des lignes de crédit immobilier, des prêts immobiliers résidentiels et des prêts à la consommation, et des prêts aux clients commerciaux, qui comprennent des prêts commerciaux, des prêts immobiliers commerciaux, des prêts agricoles, des lettres de crédit et des financements par crédit-bail. Ses comptes de dépôt comprennent des produits tels que des comptes à vue non rémunérés, des comptes de chèques rémunérés et des comptes NOW, des comptes d'épargne et des comptes du marché monétaire, ainsi que des dépôts à terme.
Secteur
Banques
Agenda
15/05/2024 - Assemblée générale
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Old National Bancorp

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
7
Dernier Cours de Cloture
16,47 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
19,92 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+20,93 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Banques - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
OLD NATIONAL BANCORP Action Old National Bancorp
-2,49 % 4,83 Md
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. Action JPMorgan Chase & Co.
+12,92 % 552 Md
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Action Bank of America Corporation
+13,96 % 302 Md
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Action Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
+8,38 % 250 Md
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY Action Wells Fargo & Company
+23,81 % 213 Md
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Action Bank of China Limited
+16,11 % 172 Md
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION Action China Construction Bank Corporation
+6,02 % 160 Md
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Action HSBC Holdings plc
+5,02 % 154 Md
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Action Royal Bank of Canada
+1,80 % 141 Md
HDFC BANK LIMITED Action HDFC Bank Limited
-11,56 % 138 Md
Banques - Autres
