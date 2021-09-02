Connexion
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Olympique Lyonnais Groupe : JÉRÔME BOATENG JOINS OL UNTIL 30 JUNE 2023

02/09/2021 | 09:52
PRESS RELEASE

Lyon, 1 September 2021

JÉRÔME BOATENG JOINS OL UNTIL 30 JUNE 2023

investisseur.olympiquelyonnais.com

1

PRESS RELEASE

Lyon, 1 September 2021

Euronext Paris - Segment C

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-

Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN: FR0010428771

Reuters: OLG.PA

Bloomberg: OLG FP

ICB: 5755 Recreational services

investisseur.olympiquelyonnais.com

2

Disclaimer

Olympique Lyonnais Groupe SA published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 07:51:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 177 M 210 M -
Résultat net 2021 -123 M -146 M -
Dette nette 2021 267 M 316 M -
PER 2021 -1,51x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 128 M 151 M -
VE / CA 2021 2,23x
VE / CA 2022 1,86x
Nbr Employés 533
Flottant 32,5%
Graphique OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE
Durée : Période :
Olympique Lyonnais Groupe : Graphique analyse technique Olympique Lyonnais Groupe | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreHaussière
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Dernier Cours de Cloture 2,26 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 2,15 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -4,87%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jean-Michel Aulas Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Sauvage Co-Chief Executive Officer
Emmanuelle Sarrabay Deputy General Manager-Finance & IT
Sidonie Mérieux Independent Director
Anne-Marie Famose Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE4.63%151
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.2.68%94 424
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-2.82%49 608
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.1,960.85%24 193
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.10.40%21 793
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-9.61%19 436