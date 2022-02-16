Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Olympique Lyonnais Groupe
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    OLG   FR0010428771

OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE

(OLG)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Olympique Lyonnais Groupe : PUBLICATION OF OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPES FIRST-HALF 2021/22 FINANCIAL REPORT (FRENCH VERSION)

16/02/2022 | 18:50
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lyon, 16 February 2022


Pursuant to Article 221-4-V of the General Regulation of the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers), the first-half 2021/22 financial report of Olympique Lyonnais Groupe is available as of 16 February 2022 on the "Half-year reports" page of the Company's website: https://investisseur.olympiquelyonnais.com.














 
OL Groupe

Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr		  
Euronext Paris - Segment C

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All–Tradable -
CAC All-Share – CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services

Cette publication dispose du service " 🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".
- SECURITY MASTER Key : l22fkcZoZmvInXGalZmbnGmWa5uUw2DJmmiXyGZpmJadaHJnyGlmnMfIZnBkl21n
- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com.

Information réglementée :
Communiqués de mise à disposition de documents :
- Modalités de mise à disposition des rapports financiers et d'audit semestriels/examens réduits

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/73281-olg-160222-mise-a-disposition-du-rapport-financier-semestriel-2021-2022-gb.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com


© 2022 ActusNews
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE
18:50OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Publication of olympique lyonnais groupe’s first-half 2021/22 ..
AN
18:45OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel 2021/2022 d..
AN
09:01BOURSE DE PARIS : L'ours russe fait moins peur au taureau boursier
08:36EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Air Liquide, Nexans, FDJ, Neoen, Heineken, Ahold, Schindler, Ai..
15/02OL GROUPE : résultat net pdg de -27,1 ME au 1er semestre
CF
15/02OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Résultats semestriels au 31 décembre 2021
AN
10/02OL GROUPE : transfert d'un joueur au Chicago Fire
CF
10/02BOURSE DE PARIS : Des prix toujours sous stéroïdes ?
10/02EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Crédit Agricole, Pernod Ricard, TotalEnergies, ArcelorMittal, Sode..
09/02OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Transfert de xherdan shaqiri au club américain de chicago fire
AN
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 226 M 256 M -
Résultat net 2022 -79,9 M -90,7 M -
Dette nette 2022 313 M 356 M -
PER 2022 -1,46x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 113 M 129 M -
VE / CA 2022 1,89x
VE / CA 2023 1,31x
Nbr Employés 522
Flottant 32,4%
Graphique OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE
Durée : Période :
Olympique Lyonnais Groupe : Graphique analyse technique Olympique Lyonnais Groupe | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Dernier Cours de Cloture 2,01 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 2,15 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 6,97%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jean-Michel Aulas Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Sauvage Co-Chief Executive Officer
Emmanuelle Sarrabay Chief Financial & Information Officer
Sidonie Mérieux Independent Director
Anne-Marie Famose Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE0.50%129
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.9.83%108 209
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.12.55%61 808
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.17.27%33 009
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.0.05%26 376
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED20.15%19 391