Lyon, 16 February 2022



Pursuant to Article 221-4-V of the General Regulation of the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers), the first-half 2021/22 financial report of Olympique Lyonnais Groupe is available as of 16 February 2022 on the "Half-year reports" page of the Company's website: https://investisseur.olympiquelyonnais.com.



OL Groupe



Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65



Email: investisseurs@ol.fr



www.ol.fr

Euronext Paris - Segment C



Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All–Tradable -

CAC All-Share – CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: OLG.PA

Bloomberg: OLG FP

ICB: 40501030 Recreational services

- Modalités de mise à disposition des rapports financiers et d'audit semestriels/examens réduits Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/73281-olg-160222-mise-a-disposition-du-rapport-financier-semestriel-2021-2022-gb.pdf

