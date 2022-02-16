Lyon, 16 February 2022
Pursuant to Article 221-4-V of the General Regulation of the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers), the first-half 2021/22 financial report of Olympique Lyonnais Groupe is available as of 16 February 2022 on the "Half-year reports" page of the Company's website: https://investisseur.olympiquelyonnais.com.
|
OL Groupe
Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65
Email: investisseurs@ol.fr
www.ol.fr
|
Euronext Paris - Segment C
Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All–Tradable -
CAC All-Share – CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur
www.actusnews.com
© 2022 ActusNews