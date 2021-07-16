Connexion
Olympique Lyonnais Groupe : TRANSFER OF MELVIN BARD TO NICE

16/07/2021 | 20:09
COMMUNIQUÉ DE PRESSE

Lyon, le 09/06/2020

TRANSFER OF MELVIN BARD TO NICE

Lyon, 16 July 2021

Olympique Lyonnais has reached an agreement in principle to transfer defender Melvin Bard to OGC Nice. The

and a sell-on fee of 20% of the gain on any future transfer, will be effective once the left-back passes his medical exam. He will take that exam after participating in the Olympique Games with the French national team.

Melvin Bard joined the OL Academy in 2016 and made his professional debut on 6 December 2019 against Nimes. He appeared in 18 matches this past season, including eight starts.

OL Groupe

Euronext Paris - Segment C

Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-

Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary

Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

Reuters: OLG.PA

Bloomberg: OLG FP

ICB: 5755 Recreational Services

www.ol.fr

investisseur.olympiquelyonnais.com

1

Disclaimer

Olympique Lyonnais Groupe SA published this content on 16 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2021 18:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 216 M 254 M -
Résultat net 2021 -91,5 M -108 M -
Dette nette 2021 248 M 292 M -
PER 2021 -2,03x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 123 M 146 M -
VE / CA 2021 1,72x
VE / CA 2022 1,05x
Nbr Employés 533
Flottant 32,4%
Graphique OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE
Tendances analyse technique OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Dernier Cours de Cloture 2,19 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 2,20 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 0,46%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jean-Michel Aulas Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Sauvage Co-Chief Executive Officer
Emmanuelle Sarrabay Deputy General Manager-Finance & IT
Sidonie Mérieux Independent Director
Anne-Marie Famose Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE-0.46%152
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-2.60%93 669
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-8.74%47 555
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.1,598.11%27 751
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.20.31%25 131
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-5.19%22 776