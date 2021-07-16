Olympique Lyonnais Groupe : TRANSFER OF MELVIN BARD TO NICE

COMMUNIQUÉ DE PRESSE

TRANSFER OF MELVIN BARD TO NICE

Lyon, 16 July 2021

Olympique Lyonnais has reached an agreement in principle to transfer defender Melvin Bard to OGC Nice. The

and a sell-on fee of 20% of the gain on any future transfer, will be effective once the left-back passes his medical exam. He will take that exam after participating in the Olympique Games with the French national team.

Melvin Bard joined the OL Academy in 2016 and made his professional debut on 6 December 2019 against Nimes. He appeared in 18 matches this past season, including eight starts.