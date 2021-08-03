Connexion
  Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Olympique Lyonnais Groupe
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    OLG   FR0010428771

OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE

(OLG)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Actualités

Olympique Lyonnais Groupe : TRANSFERT DE JEAN LUCAS À L'AS MONACO

03/08/2021 | 12:18
COMMUNIQUÉ DE PRESSE

Lyon, le 09/06/2020

TRANSFERT DE JEAN LUCAS À L'AS MONACO

Euronext Paris - compartiment C

Indices : CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-

Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary

Code ISIN : FR0010428771

Reuters : OLG.PA

Bloomberg : OLG FP

ICB : 5755 Services de loisirs

investisseur.olympiquelyonnais.com

1

Disclaimer

Olympique Lyonnais Groupe SA published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 09:57:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Toute l'actualité sur OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE
Données financières
CA 2021 177 M 210 M -
Résultat net 2021 -123 M -146 M -
Dette nette 2021 267 M 317 M -
PER 2021 -1,49x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 126 M 150 M -
VE / CA 2021 2,22x
VE / CA 2022 1,85x
Nbr Employés 533
Flottant 32,5%
Graphique OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE
Durée : Période :
Olympique Lyonnais Groupe : Graphique analyse technique Olympique Lyonnais Groupe | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Dernier Cours de Cloture 2,23 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 2,15 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -3,59%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jean-Michel Aulas Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Sauvage Co-Chief Executive Officer
Emmanuelle Sarrabay Deputy General Manager-Finance & IT
Sidonie Mérieux Independent Director
Anne-Marie Famose Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE3.24%150
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-2.53%89 123
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-11.71%45 108
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.20.23%23 396
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.1,560.38%18 069
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.7.68%17 302