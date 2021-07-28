Connexion
    OLG   FR0010428771

OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE

(OLG)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Olympique Lyonnais Groupe : TRANSFERT DE JOACHIM ANDERSEN À CRYSTAL PALACE

28/07/2021 | 18:45
COMMUNIQUÉ DE PRESSE

Lyon, le 09/06/2020

TRANSFERT DE JOACHIM ANDERSEN À CRYSTAL PALACE

Lyon, le 28 juillet 2021

Joachim Andersen au club anglais de d un montant maximum de

-value future.

Prêté la saison dernière à Fulham

À

buts. Sélectionné avec le Danemark pour

-

Premier League après une saison pleine à Fulham.

OL Groupe

Euronext Paris - compartiment C

Tél : +33 4 81 07 55 00

Indices : CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-

Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65

Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary

Code ISIN : FR0010428771

Email : investisseurs@ol.fr

Reuters : OLG.PA

Bloomberg : OLG FP

www.ol.fr

ICB : 5755 Services de loisirs

investisseur.olympiquelyonnais.com

1

Disclaimer

Olympique Lyonnais Groupe SA published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 16:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 177 M 209 M -
Résultat net 2021 -123 M -145 M -
Dette nette 2021 267 M 315 M -
PER 2021 -1,46x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 124 M 146 M -
VE / CA 2021 2,20x
VE / CA 2022 1,84x
Nbr Employés 533
Flottant 32,5%
Graphique OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE
Durée : Période :
Olympique Lyonnais Groupe : Graphique analyse technique Olympique Lyonnais Groupe | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Dernier Cours de Cloture 2,19 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 2,15 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -1,83%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jean-Michel Aulas Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Sauvage Co-Chief Executive Officer
Emmanuelle Sarrabay Deputy General Manager-Finance & IT
Sidonie Mérieux Independent Director
Anne-Marie Famose Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE1.39%146
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.0.85%92 212
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-7.34%47 153
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.23.66%24 062
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.1,692.92%19 512
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.9.27%17 558