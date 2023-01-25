Recherche avancée
    ALODC   FR0014003T71

OMER-DECUGIS & CIE

(ALODC)
  Rapport
25/01/2023
5.260 EUR   -0.38%
19:01Omer Decugis & Cie : Résultats annuels 2021/22 et chiffre d'affaires du 1er trimestre 2022/23
PU
19:01Omer Decugis & Cie : FY 2021/22 results and Q1 2022/23 revenue
PU
19:01Omer Decugis & Cie : 25/01/2023 Communiqué de presse Résultats annuels 2021/22 et chiffre d'affaires du 1er trimestre 2022/23 Télécharger le CP (FR) download pr (EN)
PU
Omer Decugis & Cie : FY 2021/22 results and Q1 2022/23 revenue

25/01/2023
Rungis, 25 January 2023

Omer-Decugis & Cie (ISIN: FR0014003T71 - symbol: ALODC), an international group specialising in fresh and exotic fruits and vegetables, announces its results for the 2021/22 financial year (ended 30 September 2022), as approved by the Board of Directors on 20 January 2023, and its revenue for the first quarter of 2022/23 (1 October to 31 December 2022). The 2021/22 annual financial report will be released by 31 January 2023.

Download Press release: click here

Disclaimer

Omer Decugis & Cie SA published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 18:00:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Données financières
CA 2022 182 M 198 M -
Résultat net 2022 -1,06 M -1,15 M -
Dette nette 2022 1,97 M 2,14 M -
PER 2022 -63,9x
Rendement 2022 0,77%
Capitalisation 45,4 M 49,4 M -
VE / CA 2022 0,26x
VE / CA 2023 0,25x
Nbr Employés 154
Flottant 32,3%
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Dernier Cours de Clôture 5,28 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 8,70 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 64,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Vincent Omer-Decugis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rivière Chief Administrative & Financial Officer
Franck Pecot Director-Information System
Vérane Moreno Chief Technical Officer
Éric Sillari Chief Operating Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
OMER-DECUGIS & CIE9.32%49
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA-1.72%2 261
BAYWA AG-5.61%1 667
THE ANDERSONS, INC.2.49%1 187
GRAINCORP LIMITED1.35%1 186
VITAL FARMS, INC.13.07%687