Omer Decugis & Cie : FY 2021/22 results and Q1 2022/23 revenue

Rungis, 25 January 2023

Omer-Decugis & Cie (ISIN: FR0014003T71 - symbol: ALODC), an international group specialising in fresh and exotic fruits and vegetables, announces its results for the 2021/22 financial year (ended 30 September 2022), as approved by the Board of Directors on 20 January 2023, and its revenue for the first quarter of 2022/23 (1 October to 31 December 2022). The 2021/22 annual financial report will be released by 31 January 2023.

