  Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ONCODESIGN
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    ALONC   FR0011766229

ONCODESIGN

(ALONC)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  11:33 01/09/2022
14.18 EUR   -0.84%
ONCODESIGN : Document AMF CP. 222C2141
PU
ONCODESIGN : Document AMF CP. 222C2129
PU
ONCODESIGN : Document AMF CP. 222C2120
PU
ONCODESIGN : Document AMF CP. 222C2141

01/09/2022 | 12:01
222C2141

AV1262

1er septembre 2022

Déclaration des achats et des ventes effectués pendant une offre publique1

(article 231-46 du règlement général)

IL EST RAPPELE QUE LA PRESENTE DECLARATION EST ETABLIE SOUS LA RESPONSABILITE DU DECLARANT,

LA PUBLICATION DE CET AVIS N'IMPLIQUANT PAS LA VERIFICATION PAR L'AMF DES INFORMATIONS COMMUNIQUEES.

ONCODESIGN

(Euronext Growth Paris)

Opérateur

Nature et date de l'opération

Titres concernés

Cours

Nombre total de titres possédés à

(€)

l'issue de la transaction

M. Jean-Luc Barma

achat le 31/08/2022

172 actions

14,24

85 919 actions et droits de vote

code FR0011766229

________

1 Période de préoffre (D&I 222C1692 du 1er juillet 2022).

222C2141-AV1262

Disclaimer

Oncodesign SA published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 10:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 46,7 M 47,0 M -
Résultat net 2022 4,55 M 4,58 M -
Tréso. nette 2022 7,65 M 7,70 M -
PER 2022 10,1x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 97,7 M 98,4 M -
VE / CA 2022 1,93x
VE / CA 2023 1,61x
Nbr Employés 236
Flottant 49,1%
Tendances analyse technique ONCODESIGN
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Dernier Cours de Clôture 14,30 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 18,30 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 28,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Philippe Genne Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Arnaud Lafforgue Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Jan Hoflack Chief Scientific Officer & General Manager
Francis Bichat Technology Director
Stéphane Gerart Chief Information Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ONCODESIGN41.87%98
MODERNA, INC.-47.92%51 744
LONZA GROUP AG-31.28%39 866
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-24.63%39 663
SEAGEN INC.-0.20%28 457
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.21.87%24 806