  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ONCODESIGN
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    ALONC   FR0011766229

ONCODESIGN

(ALONC)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  11:01 20/09/2022
14.24 EUR   -0.56%
16/09ONCODESIGN : Document AMF CP. 222C2219
PU
16/09ONCODESIGN : Offre publique d'achat
CO
15/09ONCODESIGN : Résultats 1er semestre
CO
SynthèseToute l'actualité 


ONCODESIGN : Document AMF CP. 222C2228

20/09/2022 | 12:10
222C2228

AV1292

20 septembre 2022

Déclaration des achats et des ventes effectués pendant une offre publique1

(article 231-46 du règlement général)

IL EST RAPPELE QUE LA PRESENTE DECLARATION EST ETABLIE SOUS LA RESPONSABILITE DU DECLARANT,

LA PUBLICATION DE CET AVIS N'IMPLIQUANT PAS LA VERIFICATION PAR L'AMF DES INFORMATIONS COMMUNIQUEES.

ONCODESIGN

(Euronext Growth Paris)

Opérateur

Nature et date de l'opération

Titres concernés

Cours

Nombre total de titres possédés à

(€)

l'issue de la transaction

M. Jean-Luc Barma

achat le 19/09/2022

1 200 actions

14,34

107 153 actions et droits de vote

code FR0011766229

________

1 Période de préoffre (D&I 222C1692 du 1er juillet 2022).

222C2228-AV1292

Disclaimer

Oncodesign SA published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 10:09:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 45,6 M 45,6 M -
Résultat net 2022 0,30 M 0,30 M -
Tréso. nette 2022 6,55 M 6,56 M -
PER 2022 8,53x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 97,8 M 97,9 M -
VE / CA 2022 2,00x
VE / CA 2023 1,68x
Nbr Employés 236
Flottant 48,9%
Graphique ONCODESIGN
Durée : Période :
ONCODESIGN : Graphique analyse technique ONCODESIGN | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ONCODESIGN
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Dernier Cours de Clôture 14,32 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 18,30 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 27,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Philippe Genne Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Arnaud Lafforgue Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Jan Hoflack Chief Scientific Officer & General Manager
Francis Bichat Technology Director
Stéphane Gerart Chief Information Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ONCODESIGN42.06%98
MODERNA, INC.-49.64%50 034
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-27.80%37 992
LONZA GROUP AG-37.95%36 314
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.27.37%25 926
SEAGEN INC.-9.82%25 714