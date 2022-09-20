ONCODESIGN : Document AMF CP. 222C2228

222C2228
AV1292
20 septembre 2022
Déclaration des achats et des ventes effectués pendant une offre publique1
(article 231-46 du règlement général)
IL EST RAPPELE QUE LA PRESENTE DECLARATION EST ETABLIE SOUS LA RESPONSABILITE DU DECLARANT,
LA PUBLICATION DE CET AVIS N'IMPLIQUANT PAS LA VERIFICATION PAR L'AMF DES INFORMATIONS COMMUNIQUEES.
ONCODESIGN
(Euronext Growth Paris)
|
Opérateur
|
Nature et date de l'opération
|
Titres concernés
|
Cours
|
Nombre total de titres possédés à
|
|
|
|
(€)
|
l'issue de la transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
M. Jean-Luc Barma
|
achat le 19/09/2022
|
1 200 actions
|
14,34
|
107 153 actions et droits de vote
|
|
|
code FR0011766229
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
________
1 Période de préoffre (D&I 222C1692 du 1er juillet 2022).
222C2228-AV1292
