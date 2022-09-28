Recherche avancée
    ALONC   FR0011766229

ONCODESIGN

(ALONC)
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  17:29 28/09/2022
14.48 EUR    0.00%
ONCODESIGN : Document AMF CP. 222C2256

28/09/2022 | 19:26
222C2256

AV1300

28 septembre 2022

Déclaration des achats et des ventes effectués pendant une offre publique1

(article 231-46 du règlement général)

IL EST RAPPELE QUE LA PRESENTE DECLARATION EST ETABLIE SOUS LA RESPONSABILITE DU DECLARANT,

LA PUBLICATION DE CET AVIS N'IMPLIQUANT PAS LA VERIFICATION PAR L'AMF DES INFORMATIONS COMMUNIQUEES.

ONCODESIGN

(Euronext Growth Paris)

Opérateur

Nature et date de l'opération

Titres concernés

Cours

Nombre total de titres possédés à

(€)

l'issue de la transaction

M. Jean-Luc Barma

achat le 27/09/2022

2 084 actions

14,38

110 037 actions et droits de vote

code FR0011766229

________

1 Période de préoffre (D&I 222C1692 du 1er juillet 2022).

222C2256-AV1300

Disclaimer

Oncodesign SA published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 17:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
