Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ONCODESIGN
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    ALONC   FR0011766229

ONCODESIGN

(ALONC)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  11:48 07/11/2022
14.40 EUR   +0.42%
04/11Oncodesign : Document AMF CP. 222C2453
PU
04/11Oncodesign : Document AMF CP. 222C2448
PU
02/11Oncodesign : Depot AMF CP. 222C2437
PU
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

ONCODESIGN : Document AMF CP. 222C2460

07/11/2022 | 15:14
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

222C2460

AV1369

7 novembre 2022

Déclaration des achats et des ventes effectués pendant une offre publique

(article 231-46 du règlement général)

IL EST RAPPELE QUE LA PRESENTE DECLARATION EST ETABLIE SOUS LA RESPONSABILITE DU DECLARANT,

LA PUBLICATION DE CET AVIS N'IMPLIQUANT PAS LA VERIFICATION PAR L'AMF DES INFORMATIONS COMMUNIQUEES.

ONCODESIGN

(Euronext Growth Paris)

Opérateur

Nature et date de l'opération

Titres concernés

Cours

Nombre total de titres possédés à

(€)

l'issue de la transaction

Syquant Capital

réduction d'une position longue le 04/11/2022

131 419 CFD

14,42

3 155 CFD*

code FR0011766229

* « Contract for difference » (CFD) ONCODESIGN à règlement en espèce, portant sur autant d'actions ONCODESIGN, sans échéance.

________

222C2460-AV1369

Disclaimer

Oncodesign SA published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 14:13:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Toute l'actualité sur ONCODESIGN
04/11Oncodesign : Document AMF CP. 222C2453
PU
04/11Oncodesign : Document AMF CP. 222C2448
PU
02/11Oncodesign : Depot AMF CP. 222C2437
PU
02/11Oncodesign : Document AMF CP. 222C2432
PU
26/10Oncodesign : Franchissement de seuils
PU
25/10Oncodesign : Document AMF CP. 222C2395
PU
25/10Oncodesign : Document AMF CP. 222C2394
PU
21/10Oncodesign : Document AMF CP. 2022DD867548
PU
21/10Oncodesign : Document AMF CP. 2022DD867544
PU
21/10Oncodesign : Document AMF CP. 2022DD867539
PU
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur ONCODESIGN
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 45,6 M 45,2 M -
Résultat net 2022 2,90 M 2,87 M -
Tréso. nette 2022 6,55 M 6,49 M -
PER 2022 8,54x
Rendement 2022 1,19%
Capitalisation 98,9 M 98,0 M -
VE / CA 2022 2,03x
VE / CA 2023 1,70x
Nbr Employés 236
Flottant 91,8%
Graphique ONCODESIGN
Durée : Période :
ONCODESIGN : Graphique analyse technique ONCODESIGN | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ONCODESIGN
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Dernier Cours de Clôture 14,34 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 16,68 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 16,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Philippe Genne Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Arnaud Lafforgue Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Jan Hoflack Chief Scientific Officer & General Manager
Francis Bichat Technology Director
Stéphane Gerart Chief Information Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ONCODESIGN42.26%98
MODERNA, INC.-37.63%60 858
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-27.66%37 910
LONZA GROUP AG-37.08%35 629
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.22.86%25 632
SEAGEN INC.-17.71%23 620