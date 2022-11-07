ONCODESIGN : Document AMF CP. 222C2460

222C2460
AV1369
7 novembre 2022
Déclaration des achats et des ventes effectués pendant une offre publique
(article 231-46 du règlement général)
IL EST RAPPELE QUE LA PRESENTE DECLARATION EST ETABLIE SOUS LA RESPONSABILITE DU DECLARANT,
LA PUBLICATION DE CET AVIS N'IMPLIQUANT PAS LA VERIFICATION PAR L'AMF DES INFORMATIONS COMMUNIQUEES.
ONCODESIGN
(Euronext Growth Paris)
|
Opérateur
|
Nature et date de l'opération
|
Titres concernés
|
Cours
|
Nombre total de titres possédés à
|
|
|
|
(€)
|
l'issue de la transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
Syquant Capital
|
réduction d'une position longue le 04/11/2022
|
131 419 CFD
|
14,42
|
3 155 CFD*
|
|
|
code FR0011766229
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* « Contract for difference » (CFD) ONCODESIGN à règlement en espèce, portant sur autant d'actions ONCODESIGN, sans échéance.
________
222C2460-AV1369
Disclaimer
Oncodesign SA published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 14:13:10 UTC.