ETFs positionnés sur ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH INC.
IShares S&P/TSX Small Cap Index ETF... 1.92% 0.09% Canada Actions





Consensus
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 7,54 CAD
Dernier Cours de Cloture 4,94 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Haut 89,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 52,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 21,5%

Secteur et Concurrence
ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH INC. -15.34% 167
MODERNA, INC. 715.54% 63 124
CELLTRION, INC. 122.93% 49 809
LONZA GROUP AG 51.76% 44 781
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. 10.07% 32 607
SEAGEN INC. 56.87% 32 318