Oneok, Inc. figure parmi les principaux distributeurs de gaz naturel américains. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - collecte, traitement et distribution de gaz naturel liquéfié (74%) ; - collecte et traitement de gaz naturel (22,9%) ; - transport, stockage et transmission de gaz naturel (3,1%) : détention, à fin 2021, d'un réseau d'environ 10 621,7 km de gazoducs et de 6 installations de stockage souterrain d'une capacité de stockage de 1,5 milliard de m3 de gaz naturel.

