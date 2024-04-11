Oneok, Inc..
Actions
OKE
US6826801036
Pétrole et gaz - services de transports
|
Marché Fermé -
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|79,34 USD
|+0,35 %
|+0,15 %
|+12,99 %
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+12,99 %
|46,14 Md
|-0,90 %
|73,35 Md
|+10,89 %
|63,2 Md
|+10,82 %
|47,37 Md
|+11,93 %
|41,83 Md
|+4,02 %
|40,55 Md
|-2,88 %
|38,52 Md
|+32,76 %
|25,52 Md
|-5,58 %
|22,79 Md
|+5,24 %
|20,37 Md
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action OKE
- Actualités Oneok, Inc..
- Oneok, Inc.. : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. toujours à l'achat