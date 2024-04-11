Action OKE ONEOK, INC..
Oneok, Inc..

Actions

OKE

US6826801036

Pétrole et gaz - services de transports

Marché Fermé - Nyse
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:02 11/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
79,34 USD +0,35 % Graphique intraday de Oneok, Inc.. +0,15 % +12,99 %
21:01 ONEOK, INC.. : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. toujours à l'achat ZM
02/04 Paychex revoit à la baisse ses perspectives de croissance du chiffre d'affaires pour l'exercice 2024 alors que le chiffre d'affaires du troisième trimestre n'est pas à la hauteur des attentes MT

Dernières actualités sur Oneok, Inc..

ONEOK, INC.. : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. toujours à l'achat ZM
Paychex revoit à la baisse ses perspectives de croissance du chiffre d'affaires pour l'exercice 2024 alors que le chiffre d'affaires du troisième trimestre n'est pas à la hauteur des attentes MT
ONEOK, INC.. : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
CERAWEEK - Les sociétés américaines d'oléoducs et de gazoducs s'apprêtent à suivre leurs plus gros clients dans les fusions et acquisitions RE
ONEOK, INC.. : Truist Securities confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
ONEOK, INC.. : Mizuho Securities maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
ONEOK, INC.. : US Capital Advisors n'est plus acheteur ZM
ONEOK, INC.. : Opinion positive de JPMorgan Chase ZM
ONEOK, INC.. : Citigroup favorable sur le dossier ZM
ONEOK à la recherche de fusions et d'acquisitions CI
Transcript : ONEOK, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 27, 2024
ONEOK, INC.. : UBS reste à l'achat ZM
La société de gazoducs ONEOK affiche un bénéfice plus élevé au quatrième trimestre grâce à des volumes importants RE
Oneok, Inc. donne ses prévisions de résultats pour l'année 2024 CI
ONEOK, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
ONEOK : hausse du bénéfice net et du chiffre d'affaires au 4ème trimestre, prévisions pour 2024 MT
Les actions sont mitigées dans la journée, les traders évaluant les ventes de logements neufs et attendant les principaux résultats. MT
Les actions sont en baisse avant l'ouverture, alors que la saison des bénéfices s'essouffle ; l'Asie s'agite, l'Europe chute MT
MORNING BID AMERICAS - Les actions en plein essor reculent face à la hausse des prix à la consommation. RE
ONEOK, INC.. : Mizuho Securities toujours neutre sur le dossier ZM
Exclusif - Occidental Petroleum étudie la possibilité de vendre Western Midstream pour plus de 18 milliards de dollars, selon certaines sources RE
ONEOK, INC.. : Seaport Global Securities adopte une opinion positive ZM
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie gagnent en pré-marché jeudi MT
ONEOK augmente son dividende trimestriel et approuve son programme de rachat d'actions MT
ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) annonce un rachat d'actions pour une valeur de 2 000 millions de dollars. CI

Profil Société

Oneok, Inc. figure parmi les principaux distributeurs de gaz naturel américains. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - collecte, traitement et distribution de gaz naturel liquéfié (74%) ; - collecte et traitement de gaz naturel (22,9%) ; - transport, stockage et transmission de gaz naturel (3,1%) : détention, à fin 2021, d'un réseau d'environ 10 621,7 km de gazoducs et de 6 installations de stockage souterrain d'une capacité de stockage de 1,5 milliard de m3 de gaz naturel.
Secteur
Pétrole et gaz - services de transports
Agenda
30/04/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Oneok, Inc..

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
22
Dernier Cours de Cloture
79,06 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
80,86 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+2,28 %
Secteur Pétrole et gaz - services de transport - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
ONEOK, INC.. Action Oneok, Inc..
+12,99 % 46,14 Md
ENBRIDGE INC. Action Enbridge Inc.
-0,90 % 73,35 Md
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P. Action Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
+10,89 % 63,2 Md
WILLIAMS COMPANIES Action Williams Companies
+10,82 % 47,37 Md
MPLX LP Action MPLX LP
+11,93 % 41,83 Md
KINDER MORGAN, INC. Action Kinder Morgan, Inc.
+4,02 % 40,55 Md
TC ENERGY CORPORATION Action TC Energy Corporation
-2,88 % 38,52 Md
TARGA RESOURCES CORP. Action Targa Resources Corp.
+32,76 % 25,52 Md
CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. Action Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.
-5,58 % 22,79 Md
PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION Action Pembina Pipeline Corporation
+5,24 % 20,37 Md
Pétrole et gaz - services de transport - Autres
