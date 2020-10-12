Ontex : Announces Board and Governance Changes

Aalst (Belgium), October 12, 2020 - Ontex (Euronext: ONTEX) today announces changes to its Board of Directors and the creation of a Strategy Committee as the company continues to sharpen its strategic focus.
Ontex announces that Gunnar Johansson has decided to step down from the Board of Directors after serving for more than six years as a director and as chair of the remuneration and nomination committee (RNC) for five years. The Board thanked Mr. Johansson for his valuable contributions over the years.
Mrs. Esther Berrozpe, independent director, will act as chair of the RNC going forward.
The Board of Directors has decided to co-opt Mr. Frédéric Larmuseau as an independent non-executive director and submit his appointment for ratification at the next shareholders meeting. Mr. Larmuseau brings to Ontex his extensive experience of the consumer goods sector and a broad international outlook. He was until recently CEO of Jacobs Douwe Egberts, the Dutch coffee and tea company that recently listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the name JDE Peet's Group. Prior to that, he worked in several senior management positions in the Americas, Asia and the Middle East for nearly 17 years at Reckitt Benckiser, following 7 years at Procter & Gamble.
The Board of Directors has also decided to create within the Board a Strategy Committee that will be tasked with advising the Board with respect to the company's medium- and long-term strategy and oversee the disciplined execution of strategic projects. The Strategy Committee will further sharpen the Company's focus on strategic opportunities and expedite the Board's strategic decision-making in a rapidly-evolving environment. The Committee will be chaired by the Chairman of the Board.
Investors
Philip Ludwig +32 53 333 730
Philip.ludwig@ontexglobal.com
Press
Gaëlle Vilatte +32 53 333 708
Gaelle.vilatte@ontexglobal.com
About Ontex
Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, CanBebe, CanPed, iD and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.
1
Employing some 10,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid®. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.comor follow us on LinkedIn,Facebook,Instagramand YouTube.
Over Ontex
Ontex is een toonaangevende, internationale producent van artikelen voor persoonlijke hygiëne, met een grote expertise op het vlak van babyverzorging, vrouwelijke hygiëne en volwassenenzorg. De innovatieve producten van Ontex worden verdeeld in meer dan 110 landen via eigen merken zoals BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID en Serenity, net als via toonaangevende retailermerken. Wereldwijd werken er meer dan 10,000 enthousiaste mensen voor Ontex in 21 landen. Het hoofdkantoor is gevestigd in Aalst (België). Ontex maakt deel uit van Euronext Brussels en is lid van de Bel Mid®. Wilt u op de hoogte blijven van het laatste nieuws? Bezoek dan ontex.comof volg ons op LinkedIn,Facebook,Instagramen YouTube.
À propos d'Ontex
Ontex est un leader mondial dans la fabrication de produits d'hygiène jouissant d'une expertise allant des couches pour bébés aux produits d'hygiène féminine et d'incontinence pour adultes. Les produits innovants d'Ontex sont distribués dans plus de 110 pays, à la fois sous les propres marques de Ontex comme BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, iD et Serenity et sous des marques de distributeurs.
Employant environ 10.000 collaborateurs passionnés à travers le monde, Ontex est présent dans 21 pays et son siège social est situé à Alost, en Belgique. Ontex est listé sur Euronext Brussels et fait partie du Bel Mid®.