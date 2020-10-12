Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Ontex Group NV    ONTEX   BE0974276082

ONTEX GROUP NV

(ONTEX)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

Ontex : Announces Board and Governance Changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
12/10/2020 | 12:44

PRESS RELEASE

ONTEX ANNOUNCES BOARD AND GOVERNANCE

CHANGES

Aalst (Belgium), October 12, 2020 - Ontex (Euronext: ONTEX) today announces changes to its Board of Directors and the creation of a Strategy Committee as the company continues to sharpen its strategic focus.

Ontex announces that Gunnar Johansson has decided to step down from the Board of Directors after serving for more than six years as a director and as chair of the remuneration and nomination committee (RNC) for five years. The Board thanked Mr. Johansson for his valuable contributions over the years.

Mrs. Esther Berrozpe, independent director, will act as chair of the RNC going forward.

The Board of Directors has decided to co-opt Mr. Frédéric Larmuseau as an independent non-executive director and submit his appointment for ratification at the next shareholders meeting. Mr. Larmuseau brings to Ontex his extensive experience of the consumer goods sector and a broad international outlook. He was until recently CEO of Jacobs Douwe Egberts, the Dutch coffee and tea company that recently listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the name JDE Peet's Group. Prior to that, he worked in several senior management positions in the Americas, Asia and the Middle East for nearly 17 years at Reckitt Benckiser, following 7 years at Procter & Gamble.

The Board of Directors has also decided to create within the Board a Strategy Committee that will be tasked with advising the Board with respect to the company's medium- and long-term strategy and oversee the disciplined execution of strategic projects. The Strategy Committee will further sharpen the Company's focus on strategic opportunities and expedite the Board's strategic decision-making in a rapidly-evolving environment. The Committee will be chaired by the Chairman of the Board.

Investors

Philip Ludwig +32 53 333 730

Philip.ludwig@ontexglobal.com

Press

Gaëlle Vilatte +32 53 333 708

Gaelle.vilatte@ontexglobal.com

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, CanBebe, CanPed, iD and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.

1

Employing some 10,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid®. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.comor follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagramand YouTube.

Over Ontex

Ontex is een toonaangevende, internationale producent van artikelen voor persoonlijke hygiëne, met een grote expertise op het vlak van babyverzorging, vrouwelijke hygiëne en volwassenenzorg. De innovatieve producten van Ontex worden verdeeld in meer dan 110 landen via eigen merken zoals BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID en Serenity, net als via toonaangevende retailermerken. Wereldwijd werken er meer dan 10,000 enthousiaste mensen voor Ontex in 21 landen. Het hoofdkantoor is gevestigd in Aalst (België). Ontex maakt deel uit van Euronext Brussels en is lid van de Bel Mid®. Wilt u op de hoogte blijven van het laatste nieuws? Bezoek dan ontex.comof volg ons op LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagramen YouTube.

À propos d'Ontex

Ontex est un leader mondial dans la fabrication de produits d'hygiène jouissant d'une expertise allant des couches pour bébés aux produits d'hygiène féminine et d'incontinence pour adultes. Les produits innovants d'Ontex sont distribués dans plus de 110 pays, à la fois sous les propres marques de Ontex comme BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, iD et Serenity et sous des marques de distributeurs.

Employant environ 10.000 collaborateurs passionnés à travers le monde, Ontex est présent dans 21 pays et son siège social est situé à Alost, en Belgique. Ontex est listé sur Euronext Brussels et fait partie du Bel Mid®.

Pour suivre nos dernières actualités, consultez le site ontex.comou suivez-nous sur LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagramet YouTube.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ontex Group NV published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 10:44:05 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur ONTEX GROUP NV
12:44ONTEX : Announces Board and Governance Changes
PU
17/09Qu'importe le flocon pourvu qu'on ait l'ivresse
17/09AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Airbus, Ceres, Euronext, Lagardère, Neoen, Ocado, Saf..
04/09Waouh !
04/09AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Adyen, Amadeus, Capgemini, Casino, Logitech, Michelin..
10/08AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Eurofins, ING, KBC, LafargeHolcim, Morphosys, Rentoki..
01/06ONTEX : Credit Suisse abaisse son opinion
CF
01/06ONTEX : en retrait avec une dégradation de broker
CF
01/06AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Bouygues, Cineworld, Europcar, HSBC, Ipsen, Nokia, Sa..
25/05AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Abivax, Bilendi, Dufry, Floridienne, Marston's, Riche..
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur ONTEX GROUP NV
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 2 112 M 2 494 M -
Résultat net 2020 68,9 M 81,3 M -
Dette nette 2020 829 M 979 M -
PER 2020 11,6x
Rendement 2020 2,09%
Capitalisation 917 M 1 083 M -
VE / CA 2020 0,83x
VE / CA 2021 0,80x
Nbr Employés 9 610
Flottant 65,0%
Graphique ONTEX GROUP NV
Durée : Période :
Ontex Group NV : Graphique analyse technique Ontex Group NV | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ONTEX GROUP NV
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Objectif de cours Moyen 14,68 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 11,34 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 65,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 29,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -7,41%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Thierry Navarre Chief Executive Officer
Hans van Bylen Chairman
Axel Loebel Executive Vice President-Operations
Charles André Pierre Desmartis CFO, Executive Vice-President Finance, Legal & IT
Annick de Poorter Director-Quality, Research & Development
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ONTEX GROUP NV-39.52%1 083
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION10.86%52 006
UNICHARM CORPORATION29.46%27 068
ESSITY AB-1.82%23 698
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED1.17%8 619
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED80.18%3 953
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group