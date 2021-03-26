Connexion
Onxeo S.A.

ONXEO S.A.

(ALONX)
  Rapport
Onxeo S A : B-Smart – Entretien avec Judith Greciet

26/03/2021 | 10:05


Onxeo SA published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 09:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Toute l'actualité sur ONXEO S.A.
10:05ONXEO S A  : B-Smart – Entretien avec Judith Greciet
PU
24/03ONXEO  : publiera ses résultats annuels le 21 avril 2021
BU
17/03ONXEO S.A. : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.71 EUR for 6 existing shares
FA
11/03Les planètes se réalignent avant Christine
11/03EN DIRECT DES MARCHES  : EDF, Nexans, Eurazeo, Neoen, JCDecaux, Onxeo, Facebook,..
10/03ONXEO  : lance une augmentation de capital avec maintien du droit préférentiel d..
BU
05/02ONXEO  : plus forte hausse du SRD à la clôture du vendredi 5 février 2021
AO
05/02ONXEO S A  : conclut un accord de recherche avec l'Institut Curie pour mener un ..
PU
05/02ONXEO S A  : publie une Lettre aux actionnaires et fait le point sur ses dévelop..
PU
05/02ONXEO S A  : obtient un financement non dilutif de 5 millions d'euros sous forme..
PU
Recommandations des analystes sur ONXEO S.A.
Données financières
CA 2020 1,69 M 1,99 M -
Résultat net 2020 -5,33 M -6,28 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 10,3 M 12,1 M -
PER 2020 -9,00x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 56,1 M 66,1 M -
VE / CA 2020 27,2x
VE / CA 2021 6,63x
Nbr Employés 30
Flottant 76,2%
Graphique ONXEO S.A.
Durée : Période :
Onxeo S.A. : Graphique analyse technique Onxeo S.A. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ONXEO S.A.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 1,22 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 0,72 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 69,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 69,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 69,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Judith Greciet Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicolas Fellmann Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Danièle Guyot-Caparros Chairman
Françoise Bono Chief Scientific Officer
Olivier de Beaumont Chief Medical Officer & Head-Regulatory Affairs
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ONXEO S.A.8.66%69
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.92%422 339
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.10%288 269
PFIZER, INC.-3.26%197 523
ABBVIE INC.-3.05%194 706
MERCK & CO., INC.-7.00%192 886
