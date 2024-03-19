OPAL Fuels Inc. est une entreprise spécialisée dans les énergies renouvelables. Elle est spécialisée dans la capture et la conversion de biogaz pour la production de gaz naturel renouvelable (GNR) utilisé comme carburant pour les flottes de camions lourds et moyens, et dans la production d'énergie renouvelable vendue aux services publics. Ses secteurs d'activité sont les suivants : RNG Fuel, Fuel Station Services, Renewable Power Portfolio et Corporate. Le segment RNG Fuel concerne toutes les activités d'approvisionnement et de distribution de GNR directement liées à la production et à la vente de gaz brun et de crédits environnementaux. Par l'intermédiaire de son secteur "Fuel Station Services", la société fournit des services de construction et de maintenance à des tiers propriétaires de stations de ravitaillement en carburant pour véhicules. Le segment du portefeuille d'énergie renouvelable produit de l'énergie renouvelable à partir de décharges riches en méthane et de systèmes de collecte de gaz de digestion, qui est ensuite vendue à des services publics dans l'ensemble des États-Unis. Il conçoit, développe, construit, exploite et entretient également des stations de ravitaillement en carburant pour les flottes de camions à travers le pays.