    OPGN   US68373L3078

OPGEN, INC.

(OPGN)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 29/06 22:00:01
2.36 USD   -1.67%
ETFs positionnés sur OPGEN, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETF PoidsVar. 5joursRatingGéographie
IShares Micro-Cap ETF - USD0.01%1.36%Etats Unis



Graphique OPGEN, INC.
Durée : Période :
OpGen, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique OpGen, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Dernier Cours de Cloture 2,36 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 5,50 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 133%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
OPGEN, INC.15.69%91
MODERNA, INC.124.43%88 312
LONZA GROUP AG17.19%53 538
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.35.84%47 022
CELLTRION, INC.-26.18%32 170
SEAGEN INC.-9.45%28 525