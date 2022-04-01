|
CONVOCATION A L'ASSEMBLEE GENERALE DES ACTIONNAIRES
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
1 358 M
1 509 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
|
46,3 M
51,5 M
-
|Dette nette 2021
|
91,3 M
101 M
-
|PER 2021
|25,8x
|Rendement 2021
|3,31%
|
|Capitalisation
|
1 151 M
1 279 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|0,91x
|VE / CA 2022
|0,86x
|Nbr Employés
|1 389
|Flottant
|23,1%
|
|Graphique ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|14
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|19,20 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|22,84 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|19,0%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs