CONVOCATION A L’ASSEMBLEE GENERALE DES ACTIONNAIRES

Données financières EUR USD CA 2021 1 358 M 1 509 M - Résultat net 2021 46,3 M 51,5 M - Dette nette 2021 91,3 M 101 M - PER 2021 25,8x Rendement 2021 3,31% Capitalisation 1 151 M 1 279 M - VE / CA 2021 0,91x VE / CA 2022 0,86x Nbr Employés 1 389 Flottant 23,1% Graphique ORANGE BELGIUM S.A. Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique ORANGE BELGIUM S.A. Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Neutre Neutre Baissière Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER Nombre d'Analystes 14 Dernier Cours de Clôture 19,20 € Objectif de cours Moyen 22,84 € Ecart / Objectif Moyen 19,0% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants et Administrateurs Xavier Pichon Chief Executive Officer Arnaud Castille Chief Financial Officer Johan Deschuyffeleer Chairman Stefan Slavnicu Chief Technology Officer Javier Diaz Sagredo Chief Transformation & Digital Officer Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capi. (M$) ORANGE BELGIUM S.A. -3.52% 1 279 BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED 10.46% 56 672 SOFTBANK CORP. -1.82% 55 324 CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A. -14.60% 32 927 MTN GROUP LIMITED 11.30% 23 417 SAFARICOM PLC -10.01% 11 896