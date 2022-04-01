Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Belgique
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Orange Belgium S.A.
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    OBEL   BE0003735496

ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.

(OBEL)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

CONVOCATION A L'ASSEMBLEE GENERALE DES ACTIONNAIRES

01/04/2022 | 11:00
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONVOCATION A L’ASSEMBLEE GENERALE DES ACTIONNAIRES

Pièce jointe


share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.
11:00Convocation a l'assemblee generale des actionnaires
GL
21/03ORANGE BELGIUM LANCE LA 5E ÉDITION D : Orange Fab BeLux
PU
14/03ORANGE BELGIUM S A : lance sa nouvelle génération de décodeurs, pour une expérience TV réi..
PU
11/03Exclusif - Nokia va remplacer les équipements Huawei dans certaines parties du réseau i..
ZR
03/03ORANGE BELGIUM S A : 'engage pour un marché des smartphones plus durable en étant le premi..
PU
22/02ORANGE BELGIUM S A : Et l'offre télécom Elue Produit de l'Année est…
PU
22/02ORANGE BELGIUM S A : Et l'offre télécom élue Produit de l'Année est…
PU
15/02ORANGE BELGIUM S.A. : Franchissements de seuil
CO
11/02Orange Belgium S.A. annonce ne pas proposer un nouveau dividende pour l'exercice 2021
CI
11/02ORANGE BELGIUM S A : ouvre la 5G à tous ses clients postpaid
PU
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 1 358 M 1 509 M -
Résultat net 2021 46,3 M 51,5 M -
Dette nette 2021 91,3 M 101 M -
PER 2021 25,8x
Rendement 2021 3,31%
Capitalisation 1 151 M 1 279 M -
VE / CA 2021 0,91x
VE / CA 2022 0,86x
Nbr Employés 1 389
Flottant 23,1%
Graphique ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.
Durée : Période :
Orange Belgium S.A. : Graphique analyse technique Orange Belgium S.A. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 14
Dernier Cours de Clôture 19,20 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 22,84 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 19,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Xavier Pichon Chief Executive Officer
Arnaud Castille Chief Financial Officer
Johan Deschuyffeleer Chairman
Stefan Slavnicu Chief Technology Officer
Javier Diaz Sagredo Chief Transformation & Digital Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.-3.52%1 279
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED10.46%56 672
SOFTBANK CORP.-1.82%55 324
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-14.60%32 927
MTN GROUP LIMITED11.30%23 417
SAFARICOM PLC-10.01%11 896