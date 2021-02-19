|
ORAPI : Programme de rachat de titres - janvier 2021
TABLEAU DE DECLARATION MENSUELLE DES OPERATIONS REALISEES
PAR UN EMETTEUR SUR SES PROPRES TITRES
Opérations du mois de :janvier 2021
I. INFORMATIONS CUMULEES
Nombre de titres composant le capital de l'émetteur au début du programme et après augmentation de ca6p5it9a8l :219
|
Capital autodétenu de manière directe et indirecte à la date du descriptif (en titres + en pourcentage)
|
: 24 571 / 0,37%
|
Solde à la fin du mois précédent :
|
21 224
|
Nombre de titres achetés dans le mois :
|
15 764
|
Nombre de titres vendus dans le mois :
|
12 417
|
Nombre de titres transférés (1) dans le mois
|
0
|
Nombre de titres annulés dans le mois :
|
0
|
Rachat auprès de personnes détenant plus de 10% du capital ou des dirigeants au cours du mois
|
0
|
(1) Exercice d'options attribuées aux salariés, de titres de créances donnant accès au capital…
II. OPERATIONS REALISEES AU COMPTANT (1)
(1) A l'exclusion d'opérations réalisées à l'exercice ou à l'échéance de produits dérivés pour lesquelles l'information doit être donnée dans le tableau suivant
|
04/01/2021
|
GILBERT DUPONT
|
Vente
|
700
|
700
|
11,15
|
7 805,00
|
04/01/2021
|
GILBERT DUPONT
|
Achat
|
165
|
165
|
11,00
|
1 815,00
|
05/01/2021
|
GILBERT DUPONT
|
Vente
|
639
|
639
|
10,80
|
6 899,03
|
05/01/2021
|
GILBERT DUPONT
|
Achat
|
620
|
620
|
10,81
|
6 702,01
|
06/01/2021
|
GILBERT DUPONT
|
Vente
|
574
|
574
|
10,76
|
6 176,47
|
06/01/2021
|
GILBERT DUPONT
|
Achat
|
200
|
200
|
10,90
|
2 180,00
|
07/01/2021
|
GILBERT DUPONT
|
Vente
|
361
|
361
|
10,70
|
3 863,78
|
07/01/2021
|
GILBERT DUPONT
|
Achat
|
44
|
44
|
10,85
|
477,40
|
08/01/2021
|
GILBERT DUPONT
|
Vente
|
700
|
700
|
11,19
|
7 829,99
|
08/01/2021
|
GILBERT DUPONT
|
Vente
|
677
|
677
|
10,91
|
7 384,51
|
11/01/2021
|
GILBERT DUPONT
|
Achat
|
580
|
580
|
11,10
|
6 439,97
|
11/01/2021
|
GILBERT DUPONT
|
Vente
|
66
|
66
|
11,28
|
744,70
|
12/01/2021
|
GILBERT DUPONT
|
Achat
|
216
|
216
|
11,14
|
2 407,30
|
12/01/2021
|
GILBERT DUPONT
|
Achat
|
100
|
100
|
11,05
|
1 105,00
|
13/01/2021
|
GILBERT DUPONT
|
Vente
|
1406
|
1406
|
10,67
|
15 005,82
|
13/01/2021
|
GILBERT DUPONT
|
Vente
|
1779
|
1779
|
10,72
|
19 069,46
|
14/01/2021
|
GILBERT DUPONT
|
Achat
|
759
|
759
|
10,32
|
7 833,56
|
14/01/2021
|
GILBERT DUPONT
|
Vente
|
673
|
673
|
10,39
|
6 994,56
|
15/01/2021
|
GILBERT DUPONT
|
Vente
|
674
|
674
|
10,70
|
7 213,08
|
15/01/2021
|
GILBERT DUPONT
|
Achat
|
270
|
270
|
10,51
|
2 839,00
|
18/01/2021
|
GILBERT DUPONT
|
Achat
|
305
|
305
|
10,45
|
3 187,25
|
18/01/2021
|
GILBERT DUPONT
|
Vente
|
169
|
169
|
10,58
|
1 787,65
|
19/01/2021
|
GILBERT DUPONT
|
Achat
|
750
|
750
|
10,43
|
7 820,03
|
19/01/2021
|
GILBERT DUPONT
|
Vente
|
824
|
824
|
10,33
|
8 514,47
|
20/01/2021
|
GILBERT DUPONT
|
Achat
|
1262
|
1262
|
10,52
|
13 270,31
|
20/01/2021
|
GILBERT DUPONT
|
Vente
|
825
|
825
|
10,64
|
8 778,99
|
21/01/2021
|
GILBERT DUPONT
|
Vente
|
2043
|
2043
|
10,56
|
21 573,26
|
21/01/2021
|
GILBERT DUPONT
|
Achat
|
233
|
233
|
10,69
|
2 491,54
|
22/01/2021
|
GILBERT DUPONT
|
Vente
|
1208
|
1208
|
10,55
|
12 739,45
|
22/01/2021
|
GILBERT DUPONT
|
Achat
|
1738
|
1738
|
10,69
|
18 575,92
|
25/01/2021
|
GILBERT DUPONT
|
Achat
|
323
|
323
|
11,16
|
3 605,46
|
25/01/2021
|
GILBERT DUPONT
|
Vente
|
260
|
260
|
11,05
|
2 872,51
|
26/01/2021
|
GILBERT DUPONT
|
Achat
|
421
|
421
|
11,17
|
4 703,75
|
26/01/2021
|
GILBERT DUPONT
|
Vente
|
249
|
249
|
10,96
|
2 728,94
|
27/01/2021
|
GILBERT DUPONT
|
Vente
|
569
|
569
|
10,85
|
6 175,98
|
27/01/2021
|
GILBERT DUPONT
|
Achat
|
665
|
665
|
10,43
|
6 933,56
|
28/01/2021
|
GILBERT DUPONT
|
Achat
|
1513
|
1513
|
10,03
|
15 171,30
|
28/01/2021
|
GILBERT DUPONT
|
Vente
|
1195
|
1195
|
10,14
|
12 122,20
|
29/01/2021
|
GILBERT DUPONT
|
Vente
|
920
|
920
|
9,65
|
8 873,40
|
29/01/2021
|
GILBERT DUPONT
|
Achat
|
1506
|
1506
|
9,44
|
14 220,10
-
(2) Préciser la nature de l'opération de transfert (exercice d'options attribuées aux salariés, de titres de créances donnant accès au capital…)
-
(3) Préciser s'il s'agit d'une transaction de bloc
-
(4) Si de nombreuses transactions sont réalisées dans la mê
Disclaimer
Orapi SA published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2021 12:16:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur ORAPI
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur ORAPI
|2020
|EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Unibail, LVMH, EssilorLuxottica, Alstom, Spotify, Sony, ..
|
|2020
|La "Tech" enterre toujours le reste de la cote
|
|2020
|EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Peugeot / Fiat Chrysler, Engie, Renault, Capgemini, A..
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
268 M
325 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
8,49 M
10,3 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
|
67,8 M
82,3 M
-
|PER 2020
|17,8x
|Rendement 2020
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
60,1 M
72,6 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|0,48x
|VE / CA 2021
|0,46x
|Nbr Employés
|-
|Flottant
|88,6%
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique ORAPI
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|1
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
10,80 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
9,14 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
18,2%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
18,2%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
18,2%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
|Var. 1janv
|Capitalisation (M$)
|ORAPI
|-12.54%
|73