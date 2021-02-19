Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  ORAPI    ORAP   FR0000075392

ORAPI

(ORAP)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

ORAPI : Programme de rachat de titres - janvier 2021

19/02/2021 | 13:17
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TABLEAU DE DECLARATION MENSUELLE DES OPERATIONS REALISEES

PAR UN EMETTEUR SUR SES PROPRES TITRES

Opérations du mois de :janvier 2021

I. INFORMATIONS CUMULEES

Nombre de titres composant le capital de l'émetteur au début du programme et après augmentation de ca6p5it9a8l :219

Capital autodétenu de manière directe et indirecte à la date du descriptif (en titres + en pourcentage)

: 24 571 / 0,37%

Solde à la fin du mois précédent :

21 224

Nombre de titres achetés dans le mois :

15 764

Nombre de titres vendus dans le mois :

12 417

Nombre de titres transférés (1) dans le mois

0

Nombre de titres annulés dans le mois :

0

Rachat auprès de personnes détenant plus de 10% du capital ou des dirigeants au cours du mois

0

(1) Exercice d'options attribuées aux salariés, de titres de créances donnant accès au capital

II. OPERATIONS REALISEES AU COMPTANT (1)

(1) A l'exclusion d'opérations réalisées à l'exercice ou à l'échéance de produits dérivés pour lesquelles l'information doit être donnée dans le tableau suivant

04/01/2021

GILBERT DUPONT

Vente

700

700

11,15

7 805,00

04/01/2021

GILBERT DUPONT

Achat

165

165

11,00

1 815,00

05/01/2021

GILBERT DUPONT

Vente

639

639

10,80

6 899,03

05/01/2021

GILBERT DUPONT

Achat

620

620

10,81

6 702,01

06/01/2021

GILBERT DUPONT

Vente

574

574

10,76

6 176,47

06/01/2021

GILBERT DUPONT

Achat

200

200

10,90

2 180,00

07/01/2021

GILBERT DUPONT

Vente

361

361

10,70

3 863,78

07/01/2021

GILBERT DUPONT

Achat

44

44

10,85

477,40

08/01/2021

GILBERT DUPONT

Vente

700

700

11,19

7 829,99

08/01/2021

GILBERT DUPONT

Vente

677

677

10,91

7 384,51

11/01/2021

GILBERT DUPONT

Achat

580

580

11,10

6 439,97

11/01/2021

GILBERT DUPONT

Vente

66

66

11,28

744,70

12/01/2021

GILBERT DUPONT

Achat

216

216

11,14

2 407,30

12/01/2021

GILBERT DUPONT

Achat

100

100

11,05

1 105,00

13/01/2021

GILBERT DUPONT

Vente

1406

1406

10,67

15 005,82

13/01/2021

GILBERT DUPONT

Vente

1779

1779

10,72

19 069,46

14/01/2021

GILBERT DUPONT

Achat

759

759

10,32

7 833,56

14/01/2021

GILBERT DUPONT

Vente

673

673

10,39

6 994,56

15/01/2021

GILBERT DUPONT

Vente

674

674

10,70

7 213,08

15/01/2021

GILBERT DUPONT

Achat

270

270

10,51

2 839,00

18/01/2021

GILBERT DUPONT

Achat

305

305

10,45

3 187,25

18/01/2021

GILBERT DUPONT

Vente

169

169

10,58

1 787,65

19/01/2021

GILBERT DUPONT

Achat

750

750

10,43

7 820,03

19/01/2021

GILBERT DUPONT

Vente

824

824

10,33

8 514,47

20/01/2021

GILBERT DUPONT

Achat

1262

1262

10,52

13 270,31

20/01/2021

GILBERT DUPONT

Vente

825

825

10,64

8 778,99

21/01/2021

GILBERT DUPONT

Vente

2043

2043

10,56

21 573,26

21/01/2021

GILBERT DUPONT

Achat

233

233

10,69

2 491,54

22/01/2021

GILBERT DUPONT

Vente

1208

1208

10,55

12 739,45

22/01/2021

GILBERT DUPONT

Achat

1738

1738

10,69

18 575,92

25/01/2021

GILBERT DUPONT

Achat

323

323

11,16

3 605,46

25/01/2021

GILBERT DUPONT

Vente

260

260

11,05

2 872,51

26/01/2021

GILBERT DUPONT

Achat

421

421

11,17

4 703,75

26/01/2021

GILBERT DUPONT

Vente

249

249

10,96

2 728,94

27/01/2021

GILBERT DUPONT

Vente

569

569

10,85

6 175,98

27/01/2021

GILBERT DUPONT

Achat

665

665

10,43

6 933,56

28/01/2021

GILBERT DUPONT

Achat

1513

1513

10,03

15 171,30

28/01/2021

GILBERT DUPONT

Vente

1195

1195

10,14

12 122,20

29/01/2021

GILBERT DUPONT

Vente

920

920

9,65

8 873,40

29/01/2021

GILBERT DUPONT

Achat

1506

1506

9,44

14 220,10

  • (2) Préciser la nature de l'opération de transfert (exercice d'options attribuées aux salariés, de titres de créances donnant accès au capital)

  • (3) Préciser s'il s'agit d'une transaction de bloc

  • (4) Si de nombreuses transactions sont réalisées dans la mê

Disclaimer

Orapi SA published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2021 12:16:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur ORAPI
13:17ORAPI : Programme de rachat de titres - janvier 2021
PU
31/01ORAPI : Déclaration mensuelle des droits de vote
CO
28/01CROISSANCE HISTORIQUE DU CHIFFRE D'A : +14,3% à 267,5 M (+ 33,5 M) à PCC
GL
28/01ORAPI : Chiffre d'affaires 4è trimestre
CO
25/01ORAPI : Group améliore sa notation Gaïa Rating 2019
GL
2020ORAPI : Déclaration mensuelle des droits de vote
CO
2020ORAPI : Déclaration mensuelle des droits de vote
CO
2020ORAPI : Déclaration mensuelle des droits de vote
CO
2020CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES DU 3ÈME TRIMESTRE : 65,6M - Poursuite de la forte croissance..
PU
2020CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES DU 3ÈME TRIMESTRE : 65,6M - Poursuite de la forte croissance..
GL
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur ORAPI
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 268 M 325 M -
Résultat net 2020 8,49 M 10,3 M -
Dette nette 2020 67,8 M 82,3 M -
PER 2020 17,8x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 60,1 M 72,6 M -
VE / CA 2020 0,48x
VE / CA 2021 0,46x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 88,6%
Graphique ORAPI
Durée : Période :
ORAPI : Graphique analyse technique ORAPI | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ORAPI
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 10,80 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 9,14 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 18,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 18,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 18,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Guy Chifflot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frederic Putinier Technical Director
René Perrin Independent Director
Carole Dufour Independent Director
Laurence Balas Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ORAPI-12.54%73
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION0.59%81 589
AIR LIQUIDE-0.93%75 869
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.58.15%69 678
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.66.61%50 559
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.57.55%45 260
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ