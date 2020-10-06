|
Orege : Rapport financier semestriel 2020
06/10/2020 | 16:49
Orege : Rapport financier semestriel 2020
Rapport financier semestriel 2020
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
2,50 M
2,95 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
-7,16 M
-8,45 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
|
23,7 M
28,0 M
-
|PER 2020
|-6,64x
|Rendement 2020
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
47,5 M
56,0 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|28,5x
|VE / CA 2021
|8,55x
|Nbr Employés
|41
|Flottant
|16,2%
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique ORÈGE
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ALLEGER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|2
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
1,10 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
0,94 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
17,0%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
17,0%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
17,0%
|Var. 1janv
|Capitalisation (M$)
|ORÈGE
|-28.79%
|56