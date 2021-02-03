Connexion
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC. (OGI)

ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC.

(OGI)
ETFs positionnés sur ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares S&P/TSX Small Cap Index ETF...1.38%0.27%CanadaActions



Graphique ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC.
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 16
Objectif de cours Moyen 2,38 CAD
Dernier Cours de Cloture 2,50 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Haut 40,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -4,91%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -24,0%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC.46.62%453
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION69.54%15 521
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.24.54%10 117
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD1.13%5 160
APHRIA INC.114.32%4 661
CRONOS GROUP INC.64.14%4 078
