Orica Limited est une société australienne qui fournit des solutions pour l'exploitation minière et les infrastructures. Les principales activités de la société consistent à fabriquer et à distribuer des systèmes de dynamitage commerciaux, y compris des services et des solutions techniques, des systèmes de soutien à l'exploitation minière et au creusement de tunnels pour les marchés de l'exploitation minière et des infrastructures, ainsi que divers produits et services chimiques. Les segments de la société comprennent l'Australie, le Pacifique et l'Asie (APA), l'Amérique du Nord, l'Amérique latine, l'Europe, le Moyen-Orient et l'Afrique (EMEA), le support global et les solutions numériques. Les segments Australie-Pacifique et Asie (APA), Amérique du Nord, Amérique latine, Europe, Moyen-Orient et Afrique (EMEA) sont engagés dans la fabrication et la fourniture d'explosifs commerciaux et de systèmes de dynamitage. Le segment Digital Solutions est engagé dans le développement, la fabrication et le déploiement de logiciels avancés, de capteurs et de solutions de science des données de bout en bout pour l'industrie minière.

Secteur Produits chimiques de base