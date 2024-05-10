Action ORI ORICA LIMITED
Orica Limited

Actions

ORI

AU000000ORI1

Produits chimiques de base

Temps Différé Australian S.E.
Autres places de cotation
 03:49:52 10/05/2024
18,26 AUD -0,76 % Graphique intraday de Orica Limited +1,56 % +14,55 %
03:00 ORICA LIMITED : Jarden Research maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
09/05 Transcript : Orica Limited, H1 2024 Earnings Call, May 09, 2024

Dernières actualités sur Orica Limited

ORICA LIMITED : Jarden Research maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
Transcript : Orica Limited, H1 2024 Earnings Call, May 09, 2024
Le bénéfice net après impôt d'Orica pour le premier semestre fiscal fait un bond de 175% malgré la baisse des revenus MT
Orica Limited publie ses résultats pour le semestre clos le 31 mars 2024 CI
Orica achève son plan d'achat d'actions de 65 millions de dollars australiens MT
Orica Limited annonce le départ à la retraite de Gene Tilbrook du conseil d'administration CI
Transcript : Orica Limited - M&A Call
L'entreprise australienne Orica rachète la société américaine Cyanco pour 640 millions de dollars RE
Orica achève la vente de terrains excédentaires pour 260 millions de dollars australiens dans l'État de Victoria ; les actions grimpent de 4 %. MT
Orica acquiert Terra Insights pour 505 millions de dollars canadiens MT
Orica cherche à faire des acquisitions CI
Transcript : Orica Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
Les paris d'une RBA moins optimiste font grimper les actions australiennes MT
Orica augmente son bénéfice pour l'exercice 2023 et augmente le dividende final ; les actions augmentent de 3%. MT
Transcript : Orica Limited, 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2023
Orica Limited donne des prévisions de résultats pour l'année 2024 CI
Orica Limited annonce le versement d'un dividende pour le semestre clos le 30 septembre 2023, payable le 18 décembre 2023 CI
Orica Limited publie ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 30 septembre 2023 CI
Orica et Fertiberia annoncent une collaboration sur le nitrate d'ammonium technique (Tan) à faible teneur en carbone pour les solutions de dynamitage dans l'infrastructure minière et civile CI
Transcript : Orica Limited - Analyst/Investor Day
Le fabricant d'explosifs Orica cherche à se développer dans les produits chimiques pour batteries RE
Transcript : Orica Limited, H1 2023 Earnings Call, May 11, 2023
Orica Limited annonce une distribution pour le semestre clos le 31 mars 2023, payable le 3 juillet 2023 CI
Orica Limited publie ses résultats pour le semestre clos le 31 mars 2023 CI
Orica Limited annonce la nomination de Vanessa Guthrie AO en tant que membre indépendant, non exécutif, à compter du 1er février 2023 CI

Profil Société

Orica Limited est une société australienne qui fournit des solutions pour l'exploitation minière et les infrastructures. Les principales activités de la société consistent à fabriquer et à distribuer des systèmes de dynamitage commerciaux, y compris des services et des solutions techniques, des systèmes de soutien à l'exploitation minière et au creusement de tunnels pour les marchés de l'exploitation minière et des infrastructures, ainsi que divers produits et services chimiques. Les segments de la société comprennent l'Australie, le Pacifique et l'Asie (APA), l'Amérique du Nord, l'Amérique latine, l'Europe, le Moyen-Orient et l'Afrique (EMEA), le support global et les solutions numériques. Les segments Australie-Pacifique et Asie (APA), Amérique du Nord, Amérique latine, Europe, Moyen-Orient et Afrique (EMEA) sont engagés dans la fabrication et la fourniture d'explosifs commerciaux et de systèmes de dynamitage. Le segment Digital Solutions est engagé dans le développement, la fabrication et le déploiement de logiciels avancés, de capteurs et de solutions de science des données de bout en bout pour l'industrie minière.
Secteur
Produits chimiques de base
Agenda
14/11/2024 - Q4 2024 Publication de résultats
Indices liés
S&P/ASX 200
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Orica Limited

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
13
Dernier Cours de Cloture
18,4 AUD
Objectif de cours Moyen
19,48 AUD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+5,89 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Explosifs

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
ORICA LIMITED Action Orica Limited
+14,62 % 5,85 Md
EXPLOSIVE CO., LTD. Action Explosive Co., Ltd.
+21,62 % 2,15 Md
ENAEX S.A. Action Enaex S.A.
+16,19 % 1,82 Md
ANHUI JIANGNAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO.,LTD. Action Anhui Jiangnan Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd.
+12,56 % 1,79 Md
JIANGXI GUOTAI GROUP CO.,LTD. Action Jiangxi Guotai Group Co.,Ltd.
+15,38 % 1,12 Md
TIBET GAOZHENG EXPLOSIVE CO., LTD. Action Tibet GaoZheng Explosive Co., Ltd.
+17,61 % 761 M
JIANGXI XINYU GUOKE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD Action Jiangxi Xinyu Guoke Technology Co., Ltd
-14,85 % 696 M
HUBEI KAILONG CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD. Action Hubei Kailong Chemical Group Co., Ltd.
-27,26 % 579 M
SHENZHEN KING EXPLORER SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION Action Shenzhen King Explorer Science and Technology Corporation
+4,76 % 467 M
SHANXI HUHUA GROUP CO., LTD. Action Shanxi Huhua Group Co., Ltd.
-13,10 % 365 M
Explosifs
