Oriental Land Co., Ltd. est spécialisé dans l'exploitation de sites de divertissement. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - exploitation de parcs à thèmes (79,3%) : détention, à fin mars 2022, de 2 parcs d'attractions (Tokyo Disneyland et Tokyo DisneySea) ; - exploitation d'hôtels (17,2%) : détention de Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel, Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, Urayasu Brighton Hotel et Kyoto Brighton Hotel ; - autres (3,5%).

Secteur Loisirs et détente