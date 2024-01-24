Action 4661 ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Oriental Land Co., Ltd.

Actions

4661

JP3198900007

Loisirs et détente

Marché Fermé - Japan Exchange
Autres places de cotation
 07:00:00 24/01/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
5 480 JPY -1,12 % Graphique intraday de Oriental Land Co., Ltd. -2,89 % +4,36 %
12:01 ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD. : Jefferies & Co. maintient son opinion neutre ZM
26/12 Oriental Land Co. annonce des changements au sein de son conseil d'administration, avec effet au 1er janvier 2024 CI

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Oriental Land Co., Ltd.

ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD. : Jefferies & Co. maintient son opinion neutre ZM
Oriental Land Co. annonce des changements au sein de son conseil d'administration, avec effet au 1er janvier 2024 CI
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD. : Jefferies & Co. maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
Les bénéfices attribuables à Oriental Land font un bond de 106,2 % au premier semestre fiscal grâce à une amélioration significative des ventes nettes MT
Oriental Land Co. annonce un dividende pour le deuxième trimestre clôturé le 30 septembre 2023, payable le 4 décembre 2023 CI
Oriental Land Co. donne des prévisions de dividendes pour l'exercice se terminant le 31 mars 2024 CI
Oriental Land Co. révise ses prévisions de bénéfices pour le premier semestre clos le 30 septembre 2023 et pour l'année entière se terminant le 31 mars 2024 CI
Palliser cible la société ferroviaire japonaise Keisei RE
Palliser cible la société ferroviaire japonaise Keisei RE
Oriental Land Co. annonce la démission de Kotaro Takamura en tant que directeur adjoint de la division de planification de la stratégie d'entreprise, à compter du 30 septembre 2023 CI
Le japonais Suntory Beverage considère l'Australie comme un modèle pour l'expansion des cocktails en conserve RE
Les actions japonaises chutent de près de 2% en raison de la chute d'Advantest et de Tokyo Electron RE
Oriental Land Co. fournit des prévisions de bénéfices consolidés pour les six mois se terminant le 30 septembre 2023 et l'année se terminant le 31 mars 2024 CI
Oriental Land Co. donne des prévisions de dividendes pour le deuxième trimestre et l'année entière se terminant le 31 mars 2024 CI
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD. : Jefferies & Co. maintient son opinion neutre ZM
Le Nikkei japonais affiche sa plus longue série de pertes de l'année 2023, alors que les valeurs technologiques chutent RE
Le Nikkei japonais se dirige vers une quatrième baisse consécutive, alors que les valeurs technologiques chutent RE
Les actions japonaises clôturent la semaine avec des gains alors que la Banque du Japon maintient sa politique monétaire inchangée MT
Le bénéfice annuel d'Oriental Land bondit de 900,7 % en raison d'une fréquentation plus élevée MT
Oriental Land Co. publie ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 mars 2023 CI
Oriental Land Co. fournit des prévisions de bénéfices consolidés pour les six mois se terminant le 30 septembre 2023 et l'année se terminant le 31 mars 2024 CI
Oriental Land Co. propose la distribution de dividendes provenant de l'excédent, date d'entrée en vigueur : 30 juin 2023 CI
Tokyo termine au plus haut depuis novembre AW
Tokyo partage l'optimisme de Wall Street AW
Oriental Land Co., Ltd. nomme Kotaro Takamura au poste de directeur du département de promotion de la durabilité, à compter du 1er mars 2023 CI

Graphique Oriental Land Co., Ltd.

Graphique Oriental Land Co., Ltd.
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. est spécialisé dans l'exploitation de sites de divertissement. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - exploitation de parcs à thèmes (79,3%) : détention, à fin mars 2022, de 2 parcs d'attractions (Tokyo Disneyland et Tokyo DisneySea) ; - exploitation d'hôtels (17,2%) : détention de Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel, Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, Urayasu Brighton Hotel et Kyoto Brighton Hotel ; - autres (3,5%).
Secteur
Loisirs et détente
Agenda
30/01/2024 - Q3 2023 Publication de résultats
Indices liés
Nikkei 225
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Oriental Land Co., Ltd.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
14
Dernier Cours de Cloture
5 542 JPY
Objectif de cours Moyen
5 391 JPY
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-2,73 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Parcs d'attraction et zoos

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD. Action Oriental Land Co., Ltd.
+4,36 % 61 143 M $
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC. Action SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.
-4,05 % 3 241 M $
CEDAR FAIR, L.P. Action Cedar Fair, L.P.
-1,68 % 1 996 M $
ROUND ONE CORPORATION Action Round One Corporation
+16,13 % 1 188 M $
PARQUES REUNIDOS SERVICIOS CENTRALES, S.A. Action Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales, S.A.
+21,11 % 1 169 M $
HAICHANG OCEAN PARK HOLDINGS LTD. Action Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd.
-3,16 % 985 M $
TIVOLI A/S Action Tivoli A/S
+7,10 % 620 M $
WONDERLA HOLIDAYS LIMITED Action Wonderla Holidays Limited
+4,57 % 564 M $
DALIAN SUNASIA TOURISM HOLDING CO.,LTD Action Dalian Sunasia Tourism Holding CO.,LTD
+18,16 % 419 M $
IMAGICAAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED Action Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited
+13,14 % 389 M $
Parcs d'attraction et zoos
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action Oriental Land Co., Ltd. - Japan Exchange
  4. Actualités Oriental Land Co., Ltd.
  5. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. : Jefferies & Co. maintient son opinion neutre
Les meilleurs outils réservés aux abonnés pour augmenter la performance de vos investissements !
Optimiser mes Profits
fermer