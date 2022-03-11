Orpea says 150 facilities in France under administrative controls since January

March 11 (Reuters) - Orpea said on Friday around
150 of its facilities in France had undergone inspections since
the end of January, as the French care home group faces
government pressure following claims of systemic mistreatment of
its elderly residents.
"I promise to ensure that all observations be considered
with utmost seriousness and recommendations be implemented as
quickly as possible," Chief Executive officer Philippe Charrier
said in a earnings statement.
Orpea said on Friday its preliminary earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation had risen
by 12% to 1.04 billion euros ($1.14 billion) in 2021.
($1 = 0.9160 euros)
(Reporting by Diana Mandiá, Editing by Louise Heavens)