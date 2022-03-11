Orpea says 150 facilities in France under administrative controls since January

March 11 (Reuters) - Orpea said on Friday around 150 of its facilities in France had undergone inspections since the end of January, as the French care home group faces government pressure following claims of systemic mistreatment of its elderly residents.

"I promise to ensure that all observations be considered with utmost seriousness and recommendations be implemented as quickly as possible," Chief Executive officer Philippe Charrier said in a earnings statement.

Orpea said on Friday its preliminary earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation had risen by 12% to 1.04 billion euros ($1.14 billion) in 2021. ($1 = 0.9160 euros) (Reporting by Diana Mandiá, Editing by Louise Heavens)