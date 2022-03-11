Connexion
Orpea says 150 facilities in France under administrative controls since January

11/03/2022 | 18:47
March 11 (Reuters) - Orpea said on Friday around 150 of its facilities in France had undergone inspections since the end of January, as the French care home group faces government pressure following claims of systemic mistreatment of its elderly residents.

"I promise to ensure that all observations be considered with utmost seriousness and recommendations be implemented as quickly as possible," Chief Executive officer Philippe Charrier said in a earnings statement.

Orpea said on Friday its preliminary earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation had risen by 12% to 1.04 billion euros ($1.14 billion) in 2021. ($1 = 0.9160 euros) (Reporting by Diana Mandiá, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Données financières
CA 2021 4 293 M 4 724 M -
Résultat net 2021 246 M 271 M -
Dette nette 2021 9 869 M 10 859 M -
PER 2021 9,72x
Rendement 2021 3,44%
Capitalisation 2 387 M 2 627 M -
VE / CA 2021 2,85x
VE / CA 2022 2,73x
Nbr Employés 54 424
Flottant 94,9%
Tendances analyse technique ORPEA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Dernier Cours de Cloture 36,96 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 70,92 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 91,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Philippe Charrier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Lemaire Executive Vice President-Finance & Administration
Laure Frères Executive Vice President, Head-Quality & Medical
Jean-Patrick Fortlacroix Independent Director
Thierry Mabille de Poncheville Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ORPEA-58.05%2 627
CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES2.71%2 215
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.-6.71%2 046
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.41.09%1 351
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC16.67%999
ARVIDA GROUP LIMITED-22.34%776