OUTFRONT Media Inc. est une société d'investissement immobilier (REIT). La société fournit des espaces publicitaires (affichages) sur des structures et des sites de publicité extérieure aux États-Unis et au Canada. L'inventaire de la Société se compose de panneaux d'affichage, qui sont principalement situés sur les autoroutes et les routes les plus fréquentées dans les principales zones de marché désignées (DMA) de Nielsen, et de panneaux publicitaires dans les transports en commun exploités dans le cadre de contrats pluriannuels exclusifs avec les municipalités dans les grandes villes des États-Unis et du Canada. Le portefeuille de la société offre à ses clients un large éventail d'options, allant des campagnes nationales de développement de la marque aux campagnes hyperlocales. Ses secteurs d'activité comprennent l'affichage et les transports en commun aux États-Unis, qui sont inclus dans le secteur d'activité des médias aux États-Unis, et l'international. L'entreprise dispose d'écrans sur environ 25 marchés aux États-Unis et sur environ 150 marchés aux États-Unis et au Canada.

Secteur Sociétés de placement immobilier spécialisé